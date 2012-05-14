As residents protest, steelmakers eye sales from new Moscow homes
* Moscow to build 20 mln square metres of new residential space
May 14 Ineos Oxide Ltd : * Moodys assigns definitive b1 rating to ineoss new sen. SEC. debt
instruments * Rpt - Moodys assigns definitive b1 rating to ineoss new sen. SEC. debt
instruments
* Moscow to build 20 mln square metres of new residential space
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index was slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by falling gold mining stocks while energy and banking shares gained and Valeant jumped on news of an asset sale.