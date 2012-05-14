May 14 OVERVIEW -- Triton Container Finance III LLC's (TCF III's) issuance is an ABS securitization backed by a $493,511,109 (NBV) portfolio containing 180,249 containers. TCF III has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers. This collateral is shared with TCF III's series 2009-1 notes. -- We assigned our preliminary rating to the series 2012-1 notes. -- The preliminary rating reflects our view of the transaction's portfolio characteristics, the likelihood of timely interest and principal payments, the initial and future lessees' estimated credit quality, and the structure, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary rating to Triton Container Finance III LLC's $275 million fixed-rate secured notes series 2012-1 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by $493,511,109 (net book value) portfolio containing 180,249 containers. TCF III has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers. This collateral is shared with TCF III's series 2009-1 notes. The preliminary rating is based on information as of May 14, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary rating reflects our view of: -- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments will be made on or before the legal final maturity date. -- The initial and future lessees' estimated credit quality. -- The transaction's structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy remote. -- The portfolio characteristics. -- The manager's experience and management team. -- Certain compliance tests, concentration limitations, and early amortization events included in the transaction documents, as described below. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Triton Container Finance III LLC - Series 2012-1, published May 14, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Global Railcar And Container Lease Securitizations, published June 21, 2010. PRELIMINARY RATING ASSIGNED Triton Container Finance III LLC - Series 2012-1 Class Rating Amount 2012-1 A- (sf) 275