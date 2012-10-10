Oct 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB+' issue rating to ERAC USA Finance LLC's notes, rule 144A offerings
without registration rights. ERAC's parent, Enterprise Holdings Inc., guarantees
the notes. The company will use proceeds for general corporate purposes,
including repayment of debt.
The ratings on St. Louis-based Enterprise and ERAC, Enterprise's wholly owned
finance subsidiary, reflect Enterprise's leading market position in the
relatively stable off-airport (replacement and local) segment of the car
rental industry, good earnings, and cash flow generation. Enterprise (parent
of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent-A-Car, and National Car Rental) is the
largest global car rental company, although most of its operations are based
in the U.S., with $14.1 billion of revenues in fiscal 2011 (ended July 31).
Despite expected pressure on earnings and cash flow because of higher vehicle
prices, we expect Enterprise's financial profile to remain relatively
consistent through 2013, with funds from operation (FFO) to debt averaging in
the mid- to high-40% area over that period. We could raise ratings if demand
is stronger or prices on new vehicles are lower than we currently expect,
resulting in FFO to debt of more than 50% on a sustained basis. We are
unlikely to lower ratings. However, we could if FFO to debt declined to the
mid-30% area for a sustained period, for example because of significantly
weaker demand associated with reduced airline travel, or if the used car
market declined to the depressed levels of late 2008 to early 2009, resulting
in losses on sales of vehicles.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Summary: Enterprise Holdings Inc., Sept. 25, 2012
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Enterprise Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Ratings Assigned
ERAC USA Finance LLC
Senior unsecured notes BBB+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.