Oct 10 () - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 49 tranches and downgraded two tranches from eight Trust Preferred (TruPS) Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) backed by insurance collateral as outlined in a new report. In addition, Fitch has marked one note as paid in full and maintained Stable Outlooks on 27 tranches rated 'Bsf' and higher. The rating action report, titled 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on Eight TruPS CDOs', dated Oct. 10, 2012, details the individual rating actions and portfolio characteristics for each rated CDO. It can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search or by using the link below.Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Index (As of June 2012)Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance TransactionsCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance TransactionsGlobal Surveillance Criteria for Trust Preferred CDOsGlobal Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs