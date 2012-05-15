(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 - The reforms to the Spanish banking system announced on Friday are a
net negative for the sovereign because some banks will require state support.
Even so, they are positive for the banks themselves.
The increase in provisioning for performing real estate loans to 30% from 7%
will require around EUR30bn in additional provisioning for the system as a
whole. We have already factored additional bank support of EUR30bn-35bn into our
rating on Spain. But the weak economic backdrop and the possibility that other
parts of the loan book may be affected by the reforms means that we plan to
reassess our analysis of the size of the support the sovereign may need to
provide.
The rule change is also not necessarily just a one-off hit for the banks via
increased provisioning requirements because it could cause property prices to
fall further. Most directly, banks will have to report independent valuations on
their commercial real estate portfolio, which are likely to be significantly
below the current levels. Property prices may also drop further because banks
will have to transfer all foreclosed commercial real estate loans that are
significantly reserved to a separate company, which would then sell the assets
quickly. This is a marked change from the slow foreclosure process pursued by
many banks and loans servicers so far.
If this requirement were to be extended to other parts of Spanish bank
portfolios, such as the SME lending book or the residential mortgage book it is
likely that banks would have to increase their provisioning further. Again,
because of the low operating profits of many small and medium sized banks the
additional capital would need to come from the sovereign if those banks are to
survive.
On the positive side, we do not expect the state to have to provide all of the
EUR30bn needed to cover the immediate effect of this reform. Santander and BBVA
will not require assistance. They are geographically diverse and the additional
provisions can be sourced from operating profit. Consequently, the state may
need to provide as little as EUR15bn as a direct consequence of this
requirement. Nevertheless taking into account the wider loan book and the
deteriorating economic outlook, the risk that the final cost to the state for
the recapitalisation of the banking sector exceeds our previous estimate of
EUR30-35bn has increased.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)