May 15 - The reforms to the Spanish banking system announced on Friday are a net negative for the sovereign because some banks will require state support. Even so, they are positive for the banks themselves. The increase in provisioning for performing real estate loans to 30% from 7% will require around EUR30bn in additional provisioning for the system as a whole. We have already factored additional bank support of EUR30bn-35bn into our rating on Spain. But the weak economic backdrop and the possibility that other parts of the loan book may be affected by the reforms means that we plan to reassess our analysis of the size of the support the sovereign may need to provide. The rule change is also not necessarily just a one-off hit for the banks via increased provisioning requirements because it could cause property prices to fall further. Most directly, banks will have to report independent valuations on their commercial real estate portfolio, which are likely to be significantly below the current levels. Property prices may also drop further because banks will have to transfer all foreclosed commercial real estate loans that are significantly reserved to a separate company, which would then sell the assets quickly. This is a marked change from the slow foreclosure process pursued by many banks and loans servicers so far. If this requirement were to be extended to other parts of Spanish bank portfolios, such as the SME lending book or the residential mortgage book it is likely that banks would have to increase their provisioning further. Again, because of the low operating profits of many small and medium sized banks the additional capital would need to come from the sovereign if those banks are to survive. On the positive side, we do not expect the state to have to provide all of the EUR30bn needed to cover the immediate effect of this reform. Santander and BBVA will not require assistance. They are geographically diverse and the additional provisions can be sourced from operating profit. Consequently, the state may need to provide as little as EUR15bn as a direct consequence of this requirement. Nevertheless taking into account the wider loan book and the deteriorating economic outlook, the risk that the final cost to the state for the recapitalisation of the banking sector exceeds our previous estimate of EUR30-35bn has increased. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)