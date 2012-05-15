(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We expect France Telecom S.A.'s (FT) EBITDA and credit metrics to be impaired by the competitive effects of the entry of a fourth mobile operator to the French mobile telecommunications market this year. -- We are revising our outlook on FT to negative from stable and affirming our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on the company. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings by one notch if we perceived that FT's business risk profile had weakened for the foreseeable future, or that metrics would not significantly recover by 2014. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on French telecommunications services provider France Telecom S.A. (FT) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our belief that heightened competition in the French mobile market, following the entry of a fourth operator, could weaken FT's domestic revenue prospects and profit margins for the foreseeable future and lead to credit metrics deteriorating to levels below those commensurate with the current rating. We believe that reversing the likely deterioration in EBITDA generation and credit ratios in 2012 would potentially require additional measures to bolster discretionary cash flow generation and reduce debt. In our view, there is also a question mark over whether, and when, FT can stabilize its domestic mobile EBITDA after the adverse impact of repricing measures. We believe that FT's management will strive to reduce the reported debt to EBITDA ratio toward its around 2x financial policy target after a likely spike this year from the reported 2x in December 2011. At this stage, we assume this would translate into a recovery toward adequate metrics for the rating by 2014. We believe FT's overall 2012 EBITDA could drop by a high single digit percentage compared with 2011. In our view, falling average revenue per user (ARPU), the impact of recent repricing measures aimed at protecting FT's market share, and the negative impact of the regulator's termination rate cut will cause a sharp drop in domestic mobile EBITDA this year, albeit somewhat cushioned by revenues from the roaming contract with the new mobile entrant. This all comes on top of a weakening economic environment and continuous revenue decline in the fixed-line division, with structural shifts away from traditional telephony being only partly compensated for by fixed broadband and bundles. FT has launched a number of measures to contain costs, such as purchasing pooling or network sharing agreements, but we think the group has limited capacity to reduce labor costs, which accounted for 21% of sales in first quarter 2012. We therefore think that FT's EBITDA margin could shrink toward 30% by 2014, down from the mid-30s levels of the past few years. We expect discretionary cash flows to be negligible this year, down from last year given lower EBITDA, spectrum costs, and network investment efforts. We think these flows will rebound next year, factoring in the recent dividend cut and lack of large spectrum outlays. Consequently, absolute debt will likely drop more significantly from 2013, but some additional action may still be needed to further reduce the debt leverage toward management's framework. Liquidity We have revised our assessment of FT's liquidity to "strong" from "adequate," according to our criteria. We think FT's liquidity is comfortably underpinned by large liquid resources and a smooth long-term debt maturity profile, illustrated by the group's high nine-year average maturity, excluding perpetual instruments. We think FT will continue to have excellent and diversified access to capital markets and actively manage its debt maturity structure. Available resources covered liquidity requirements by 1.5x on March 31, 2012, and more than 1.5x in the next 12 and 24 months, respectively. Liquidity sources on March 31, 2012, comprised: -- A sizable EUR8.3 billion in cash and short-term financial assets at parent company level further bolstered since the end of 2012 by the proceeds received from the EUR1.4 billion sale of the Swiss subsidiary and EUR0.9 billion payment of the 4G license in France; -- Large undrawn committed long-term facilities of more than EUR8 billion at group level, of which a EUR6 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing mostly in 2017 is at parent level; and -- Our anticipation of about EUR11 billion in funds from operations (FFO) in 2012. Liquidity needs on March 31, 2012 included: -- Debt maturities of about EUR5.2 billion in the next 12 months, including about EUR0.6 billion in outstanding commercial paper (CP); -- Our anticipation of more than EUR6 billion in capital expenditure (capex), including spectrum acquisitions; and -- Other one-off usages, such as around EUR1.5 billion in cash out related to a minority buyout and mandatory tender in Egypt, and roughly EUR0.1 billion for litigation in Poland. FT's undrawn EUR6 billion RCF has no financial covenants, rating triggers, or significant adverse change clauses. The vast majority of outstanding debt is at FT level. FT's securitization programs include a rating trigger, at the 'BB-' level, that would lead to payment acceleration. However, the risk of this is remote at the current rating level. Cross-acceleration clauses are present in FT's debt, but we understand that FT's foreign subsidiaries are currently not large enough to qualify as significant subsidiaries. Financial covenants are present in FT's fully consolidated subsidiaries in Poland and Egypt. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the risk of a one notch downgrade within the next 24 months if we perceive FT's business risk profile to be significantly weakened for the foreseeable future by heightened competition and a difficult domestic operating environment, or if we perceive that, by 2014, the group's credit metrics will not improve to the extent required to sustain the rating. We consider that adjusted ratios of debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt below 2.5x and above the low 30% range, respectively, are adequate for the current ratings. Triggers for a downgrade would include FT taking insufficient measures to accelerate absolute debt reduction, diminishing prospects for gradually stabilizing domestic mobile EBITDA, or a larger deterioration in credit metrics than we currently anticipate for this year--that is, the adjusted ratio rising from 2.5x at year-end 2011 toward 2.7x by year-end 2012. We might revise the outlook to stable if we perceived that FT's business risk profile would remain stable, and its credit measures became durably and significantly restored by 2014. Government-Related Entity On Dec. 31, 2011, the French state owned 26.94% of FT's share capital and 27.10% of voting rights. Consequently, we consider FT to be a government-related entity (GRE). In line with our criteria on GREs, we assess the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for FT, if needed, as "low." We base this assessment on our view that FT's role as a GRE is of "limited importance" for the French state and that the link between FT and the government is "limited." Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed France Telecom S.A. Senior Unsecured A- Senior Unsecured BBB+ Commercial Paper A-2 Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From France Telecom S.A. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)