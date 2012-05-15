May 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) to 'D' from
'C' following the company's filing of voluntary petition seeking relief under
Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy code. In addition, Fitch has maintained the
Rating Watch Negative on the 'BB-' Long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt
rating of Ally Financial Inc. (Ally) and its subsidiaries. A full list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
Concurrent with its filing, ResCap announced that it has reached a settlement
agreement with Ally and some of its key creditors on terms of a pre-arranged
Chapter 11 plan. Under the settlement agreement, Ally has agreed to take certain
steps to support ResCap during the Chapter 11 process, which among other terms
include release of all existing and potential claims between Ally and ResCap, as
well as release of all potential causes for action against Ally by third
parties. This settlement plan is subject to Bankruptcy court approval.
If Ally is released from existing and potential claims this would be a positive
development, though litigation may continue to be an overhang as creditors or
third parties may challenge such a release.
To facilitate ResCap's bankruptcy, Ally will be taking a $1.3 billion charge in
2Q12 ($750 million cash contribution to ResCap, $400 million equity writedown,
and $130 million related to establishment of mortgage repurchase reserve at Ally
Bank). Fitch believes that while this charge is significant, it is manageable
for Ally in the context of its liquidity and the earnings the firm generates
from its auto finance operations.
As of March 31, 2012, Ally had $7.0 billion in liquidity comprised of cash and
marketable securities, with another $12 billion of committed and unused credit
capacity against $11.0 billion in unsecured debt maturities due in 2012. The
North American auto finance operations have generated approximately $2.0 billion
in pre-tax income for the trailing twelve months ending March 31, 2012. Fitch
notes that the above number includes contribution from Ally's auto finance
business in Canada, which along with Ally's international auto operations are
under strategic evaluation to divest.
In addition, Ally's secured debt exposure of $1.4 billion with ResCap consisting
of $1.0 billion in a secured credit line and $410 million in a secured letter of
credit facility remains outstanding as of March 31, 2012. Fitch views this as a
material exposure that remains outstanding, but will have recoveries because
they are secured.
Fitch also notes that as a result of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, ResCap will be
deconsolidated from Ally's financial statements. The deconsolidation will likely
lead to a decline in risk weighted assets for regulatory capital purposes,
offsetting some of the losses incurred by Ally.
In resolving the Rating Watch on Ally, Fitch will focus on the repayment of the
secured debt facility with ResCap, monitor the court approval process of the
proposed settlement agreement with ResCap and its creditors and assess the
overall impact of these actions on Ally's capital and liquidity position. Fitch
will also continue to monitor Ally's costs and access to funding for its core
auto business.
Fitch downgrades the following ratings:
ResCap
--Long-term IDR to 'D' from 'C';
--Short-term IDR to 'D' from 'C';
--Senior unsecured to 'D' from 'C/RR6';
--Short-term debt to 'D' from 'C'.
The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative:
Ally Financial Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured 'BB-';
--Viability rating 'bb-';
--Perpetual preferred securities, series A 'CCC'.
GMAC Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred securities, series 2 'B-'.
GMAC International Finance B.V.
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured 'BB-';
GMAC Bank GmbH
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured 'BB-';
Ally Credit Canada Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured 'BB-';
GMAC Financial Services NZ Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
GMAC Australia LLC
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';