May 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) to 'D' from 'C' following the company's filing of voluntary petition seeking relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy code. In addition, Fitch has maintained the Rating Watch Negative on the 'BB-' Long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt rating of Ally Financial Inc. (Ally) and its subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Concurrent with its filing, ResCap announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Ally and some of its key creditors on terms of a pre-arranged Chapter 11 plan. Under the settlement agreement, Ally has agreed to take certain steps to support ResCap during the Chapter 11 process, which among other terms include release of all existing and potential claims between Ally and ResCap, as well as release of all potential causes for action against Ally by third parties. This settlement plan is subject to Bankruptcy court approval. If Ally is released from existing and potential claims this would be a positive development, though litigation may continue to be an overhang as creditors or third parties may challenge such a release. To facilitate ResCap's bankruptcy, Ally will be taking a $1.3 billion charge in 2Q12 ($750 million cash contribution to ResCap, $400 million equity writedown, and $130 million related to establishment of mortgage repurchase reserve at Ally Bank). Fitch believes that while this charge is significant, it is manageable for Ally in the context of its liquidity and the earnings the firm generates from its auto finance operations. As of March 31, 2012, Ally had $7.0 billion in liquidity comprised of cash and marketable securities, with another $12 billion of committed and unused credit capacity against $11.0 billion in unsecured debt maturities due in 2012. The North American auto finance operations have generated approximately $2.0 billion in pre-tax income for the trailing twelve months ending March 31, 2012. Fitch notes that the above number includes contribution from Ally's auto finance business in Canada, which along with Ally's international auto operations are under strategic evaluation to divest. In addition, Ally's secured debt exposure of $1.4 billion with ResCap consisting of $1.0 billion in a secured credit line and $410 million in a secured letter of credit facility remains outstanding as of March 31, 2012. Fitch views this as a material exposure that remains outstanding, but will have recoveries because they are secured. Fitch also notes that as a result of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, ResCap will be deconsolidated from Ally's financial statements. The deconsolidation will likely lead to a decline in risk weighted assets for regulatory capital purposes, offsetting some of the losses incurred by Ally. In resolving the Rating Watch on Ally, Fitch will focus on the repayment of the secured debt facility with ResCap, monitor the court approval process of the proposed settlement agreement with ResCap and its creditors and assess the overall impact of these actions on Ally's capital and liquidity position. Fitch will also continue to monitor Ally's costs and access to funding for its core auto business. Fitch downgrades the following ratings: ResCap --Long-term IDR to 'D' from 'C'; --Short-term IDR to 'D' from 'C'; --Senior unsecured to 'D' from 'C/RR6'; --Short-term debt to 'D' from 'C'. The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative: Ally Financial Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BB-'; --Senior unsecured 'BB-'; --Viability rating 'bb-'; --Perpetual preferred securities, series A 'CCC'. GMAC Capital Trust I --Trust preferred securities, series 2 'B-'. GMAC International Finance B.V. --Long-term IDR 'BB-'; --Senior unsecured 'BB-'; GMAC Bank GmbH --Long-term IDR 'BB-'; --Senior unsecured 'BB-'; Ally Credit Canada Limited --Long-term IDR 'BB-'; --Senior unsecured 'BB-'; GMAC Financial Services NZ Limited --Long-term IDR 'BB-'; GMAC Australia LLC --Long-term IDR 'BB-';