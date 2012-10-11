Oct 11 - Job decline on Wall Street is expected to continue according to a
New York state report released Tuesday Oct. 10, substantiating Fitch Ratings'
expectation that job contraction could negatively affect New York City-focused
office real estate investment trusts (REITs).
On Tuesday, the New York state comptroller released its report forecasting
additional contraction on Wall Street through the end of 2012, citing weaker
trading volumes (including proprietary), a slowing U.S. economy, and the impact
of the regulatory environment as drivers. We agree that additional job cuts are
likely, placing New York City-focused office REITS under additional pressure.
The report notes that the city lost 20,200 net financial services jobs since
November 2007.
Financial services job growth has long been a key driver for New York City
office fundamentals, with a lagging impact on related industries' space
requirements, including accounting and law firms. New York City office
fundamentals have improved materially but reflect financial services'
contraction, with persistently high tenant improvements and leasing commissions
required on transactions. The uncertainty in downsizing has clearly been
reflected in those fundamentals, which we have incorporated into the ratings of
New York City-focused REITs SL Green Realty Corp. ('BB+') and Boston Properties
Inc. ('BBB'). While we have a Stable Rating Outlook for both companies, their
longer term earnings power is still affected by the vibrancy of Wall Street
employment.
For SLG (46% of base rental revenues come from financial services and legal
tenants), we believe a reduction in financial services employment likely would
negatively affect the performance of the company's portfolio, particularly upon
lease expirations. While the company is subject to significant industry
exposure, the concern is somewhat mitigated in the near term by the manageable
lease expiration schedule and the fact that the company's largest financial
industry tenants, Citigroup and Credit Suisse, are both rated 'A'.
Boston Properties (54% of gross rent is derived from financial services and
legal tenants) would also come under increased pressure if financial tenants
continue to reduce their space footprints and remain reluctant to expand. Law
firms are also reducing footprints, but unlike financial firms, they are signing
large leases at prime locations, underscored by recent activity at the company's
development at 250 West 55th street in Midtown Manhattan.
We note some REITs have taken steps to offset ramifications of expected Wall
Street job losses by proactively addressing large later year lease maturities
and increasing their exposure to submarkets favored by other industries. Last
week, SLG acquired two office buildings located on the Chelsea/Flatiron border
for $173 million which we believe was done in an effort to cater to more
technical- and/or media-related clientele.