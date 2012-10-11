Oct 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Spain-based integrated oil and gas company Repsol S.A.
(BBB-/Stable/A-3) are unchanged by the downgrade of the long-term sovereign
credit rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' with a negative
outlook. Repsol's exposure to the weak Spanish
economy nevertheless remains a risk factor for the ratings, in our view. We
understand that about 45% of capital employed by Repsol (excluding its Gas
Natural and YPF operations) relates to the downstream business in Spain. We
therefore classify Repsol's sovereign risk exposure as "moderate" under our
criteria (for further details see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU
Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 2011, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
We do not consider the ratings on Repsol to be affected at this stage by the
macroeconomic situation in Spain, which was a factor in our recent downgrade
of the sovereign. This is supported by our view that Spain's membership of the
European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), and the euro's global status as a
reserve currency for transactions within the EMU, leads to only modest foreign
exchange rate risk vis-a-vis other currencies. Furthermore, we believe
Repsol's profitable upstream divisions provide significant international
diversification and U.S. dollar revenues. In a theoretical scenario under
which we lowered the sovereign rating below that on Repsol, our criteria would
allow the rating on a company to exceed the sovereign rating by up to two
notches as long as we still considered Repsol's exposure to sovereign risk as
"moderate".