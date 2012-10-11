Oct 11 - The Issuer Default Ratings of Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.
(Grupo Mexico) and of Americas Mining Corp (AMC), its 100% owned
mining subsidiary, are both expected to remain unchanged at 'BBB' following
AMC's recent payment of USD2.1 billion in cash to its 80.9% owned subsidiary,
Southern Copper Corp (SCC), according to Fitch Ratings.
The recent payment to SCC follows AMC's unsuccessful appeal on Aug. 27, 2012
against the Delaware Court of Chancery (Chancery Court) ruling in October 2011.
SCC in turn paid the USD316 million in relation to the attorneys' fees awarded
by the Chancery Court.
AMC previously indicated that it could pay the amount using cash or a transfer
of SCC shares if the ruling was upheld following its appeal. Due to a
significant increase in the share price of SCC, the company decided to pay the
amount exclusively in cash, financed by a USD2.1 billion syndicated loan with a
term of one year.
Fitch views the transaction as an effective transfer of USD400 million of value
to the 19.1% minority shareholders of SCC, following final resolution of the
seven-year dispute. This amount includes the original USD241 million
proportionally awarded to minority shareholders with USD159 million of interest
accrued over the period.
AMC was ultimately unsuccessful in defending and appealing this verdict and has
no further viable recourses under NAFTA. The Chancery Court ruled and upheld
that Grupo Mexico, AMC's sole parent, breached its fiduciary duty of loyalty to
Southern Peru and its minority shareholders by causing them to acquire the
controlling 99.15% interest in Minera Mexico S.A. de C.V. for significantly more
than it was worth. The merger was announced on Nov. 22, 2004, and created SCC as
it exists today.