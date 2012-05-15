(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Continental AG's (Continental) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-', and affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded the rating of the senior secured notes issued by Conti-Gummi Finance BV to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The upgrade follows Fitch's re-assessment of the linkage between Continental and its highly leveraged parent, Schaeffler Group (Schaeffler AG and Schaeffler Holding) and reflects the improvement in the financial performance of the Schaeffler Group. On a standalone basis, Fitch assesses Continental's rating to be consistent with a low 'BBB' rating. The 'BB' IDR represents the agency's assessment of the consolidated credit quality of the Schaeffler Group and Continental, including a one-notch uplift to reflect the current ring-fencing in place and creditor protection included in Continental's current bond and loan documentation. Fitch believes that uncertainty remains about what the 'end-game' will be for Schaeffler/Continental and that the ring-fencing is largely dependent on negotiations between Continental and banks' lending at both the Schaeffler and Continental level, whose interest might not be necessarily aligned with Continental's bondholders. However, the agency believes that Schaeffler's controlling influence and ability to extract cash from Continental is limited. Schaeffler and two fiduciary private banks currently own 60.3% of Continental AG, but Schaeffler cannot exercise controlling influence over Continental's day-to-day management or strategic decisions. Schaeffler is permitted to appoint up to four members of the 20 members constituting Continental's supervisory board. All transactions between the two companies must be on an arm's length basis. Furthermore, Continental's current loan documentation, maturing in 2014, limits permitted dividends to shareholders to a maximum of EUR500m plus 1% of Continental's market capitalisation if above EUR10bn (currently approximately EUR14bn). The resulting permissible 2011 dividend payout of about EUR640m represents 22.5% of Continental's 2011 funds from operations (FFO). The loan documentation also prohibits shareholder loans, the issuance of upstream guarantees by Continental and is governed by financial covenants including capex, leverage and interest cover. Continental's standalone low investment-grade business profile is underpinned by the company's large manufacturing operations, global footprint, top ranking positions in the markets in which it operates, solid end-market diversification with about 30% of sales in the less volatile replacements business and strong R&D capability. However, Continental's overall credit quality on a standalone basis is constrained by relatively high leverage compared with Fitch-rated auto and related peers like Michelin ('BBB'/Positive) and GKN ('BBB-'/Stable). Fitch expects Continental's FFO adjusted leverage to decrease to 2.3x in 2012 and to under 2.0x by 2014 from a peak of over near 6.0x in 2008. The agency anticipates that free cash flow margin will remain stable at 2% in the next three years. There are no significant debt maturities before 2014. Liquidity at end-2011 was EUR3.7bn, comprising EUR1.5bn of cash, EUR1.5bn of undrawn funds in a syndicated EUR2.5bn revolving facility maturing in April 2014, and EUR0.73bn of committed, but undrawn, bilateral bank facilities. Positive rating action for Continental could result if the FFO adjusted leverage on a consolidated basis of Schaeffler Group and Continental AG declined to below 3.0x with and FFO interest cover exceeding 4.5x. Negative pressure may result if Continental's FFO adjusted leverage increases to above 2.5x, or EBITDAR margin falls below 12% and FCF margin becomes negative. A combination of Continental AG with Schaeffler Group or a weakening in the ring-fencing provisions after the refinancing of the current bank loans maturing in April 2014 could also be negative for the rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)