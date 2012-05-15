(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. health care-related educational services provider Ascend Learning
is putting in place a $370 million first-lien senior secured credit facility
to refinance its existing first-lien debt.
-- We are assigning the first-lien credit facilities an issue rating of
'B' with a recovery rating of '3'.
-- We are also affirming our ratings on Ascend Learning, including the
'B' corporate credit rating.
-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable as first-quarter
operating performance has been weaker than we expected.
Rating Action
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' rating
(the same as the corporate credit rating) to Ascend Learning LLC's $370
million first-lien senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $330
million term loan B due 2017 and a $40 million revolving credit facility due
2015. We assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the debt, indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default.
At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on Ascend Learning, including the
'B' corporate credit rating, but revising the outlook to negative from stable
as first-quarter operating performance has been weaker than we expected.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's ratings on Ascend Learning reflect our expectation that
EBITDA will grow at a moderate pace given solid end-market demand,
notwithstanding high product development spending, but leverage will remain
elevated, reflecting the company's acquisition-driven growth and
shareholder-return focused strategy. We consider the company's business risk
profile as "weak" (based on our criteria), reflecting its lack of critical
mass, niche focus, and concentration in health care and related fields, which
are highly fragmented and competitive. Ascend Learning has a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile, in our view, because of its debt financing
of high-priced acquisitions, our expectation of ongoing debt-funded
acquisitions, a high debt to EBITDA ratio, and a history of special dividends.
Ascend Learning is a provider of educational products with a focus on health
care-related disciplines and professional training and testing. Our assessment
of Ascend Learning's business risk profile as weak stems from the company's
limited scale of operations, small size, and competitive threats. The
company's peers are larger and better capitalized and--like Ascend--offer test
preparation divisions for the nursing licensing exam. We currently expect both
increased federal government regulation of for-profit educational institutions
and a potential reduction in federal funding of student loans to have a minor
effect on the company, as roughly 14% of its revenues derive from for-profit
nursing institutions. Still, we expect the company's revenues to maintain a
healthy growth trend because of low turnover in the company's nursing schools
and favorable nursing employment opportunities.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect full-year 2012 and 2013 revenue growth
at a low-double-digit percentage rate and EBITDA growth in the mid-teen
percentage range as a result of growing demand for the company's products and
services because of increasing employment in health care-related fields and
effective integration of recent acquisitions. Our base case could be
undermined by slightly lower nursing school enrollments if federal funding for
student loans is reduced. Also, Ascend Learning's competitors may invest
additional resources to compete more effectively against it, given decent
growth prospects and its high penetration rate among nursing schools.
Revenue increased 17% in the three months ended March 31, 2012, but EBITDA
fell 13% due to increased investment in technology infrastructure and sales
and marketing staff. Lease-adjusted debt leverage increased to 7.8x for the 12
months ended March 31, 2012, versus 7.2x for the same period last year due to
the May 2011 $22 million special dividend and debt-financed acquisitions.
Leverage is consistent with our 5x-or-higher threshold that we associate with
a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Our full-year base case suggests
lease-adjusted gross debt leverage will be in the low-7x area in 2012. We
expect debt leverage to decline to the mid- to high-6x area in 2013, based on
our outlook for continued organic revenue growth and the contribution from
recent acquisitions. Notwithstanding the potential for a decline in
lease-adjusted leverage, we expect the net leverage covenant to remain tight.
Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense declined to 1.4x for the 12
months ended March 31, 2012, versus 1.7x for the same period last year. Our
base-case scenario indicates that interest coverage will increase to the
high-1x area in 2012 and the roughly 2x area in 2013.
Discretionary cash flow was slightly negative in the 12 months ended March 31,
2012, at about 7% of EBITDA, while EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash
flow was roughly 50% in the prior 12 months due to higher interest expense and
increased product development spending. We expect positive discretionary cash
flow in 2012, amounting to a low-teen percentage conversion for the full year
2012 and 2013 due to revenue momentum.
Liquidity
Ascend Learning's liquidity position is "adequate," in our view. Our
assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations,
assumptions, and factors:
-- We expect the company's sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to
18 months by 1.2x or more.
-- We also expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20%
drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months.
-- Compliance with the net debt leverage coverage covenant would not
survive a 15% drop in EBITDA over the coming 12-18 months because of
step-downs, but we believe the company would be able to afford increased debt
service costs associated with an amendment to its credit agreement should its
margin of compliance decline.
-- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability
shocks over the coming 12 months, in our view.
-- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks
and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $11 million as of March
31, 2012, and access to the undrawn $40 million revolving credit facility due
2015, subject to covenant constraints. Pro forma debt maturities consist of
nominal annual amortization of $3.3 million on the term loan B.
The interest coverage covenant previously was the more restrictive financial
covenant. We estimate that pro forma compliance with this covenant will
increase to more than 15% as of March 31, 2012 due to lower interest costs
resulting from the refinancing. This covenant steps up from 2.25x to 2.75x at
March 31, 2013, and we estimate that compliance with this covenant will remain
adequate after the refinancing is completed.
The net debt leverage covenant was 4.77x at March 31, 2012, providing a 13.3%
EBITDA margin of compliance with the 5.5x covenant. The covenant steps down to
5.25x at Sept. 30, 2012, and 5.0x at Dec. 31, 2012, 4.25x on March 31, 2013,
and finally to 3.5x on March 31, 2014. We estimate the margin of compliance
will be thin, at less than 10% with the March 31, 2013 step-down despite the
company's favorable revenue outlook.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ascend
Learning, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the company's need to grow EBITDA at a mid- to
high-teen percent rate over the next two to three years to maintain an
adequate margin of compliance with the net debt leverage covenant as a result
of the aggressive step-down schedule. We could lower the rating if the recent
drop in EBITDA becomes prolonged, if revenue growth slows, or if the current
refinancing is not consummated, which would result in a thin margin of
compliance with the interest coverage covenant. Specifically, this could occur
if competition or a resurgence of economic pressures, which could result in
flat revenues and an even decline of greater than 5% over the next 12 months.
We regard a revision of the outlook to stable as a less likely scenario,
involving consistent improvement in overall profitability, sustainable
positive discretionary cash flow, and financial policies that support progress
in reducing leverage and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with
financial covenants.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Ascend Learning LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
New Ratings
Ascend Learning LLC
Senior Secured
US$40 mil first-lien revolving bank B
ln due 2015
Recovery Rating 3
US$330 mil first-lien term bank ln B
due 2017
Recovery Rating 3
Ratings Affirmed
Ascend Learning LLC
Senior Secured first-lien B
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Secured second-lien CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)