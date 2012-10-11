Overview
-- U.S.-based footwear company Wolverine World Wide Inc. has
completed its acquisition of Performance and Lifestyle Group (PLG) from
Collective Brands Inc.
-- We are assigning Wolverine our 'BB-' corporate credit rating following
the completion of the transaction in line with our expectations.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Wolverine should perform
resiliently over the next 12 months, while gradually reducing adjusted
leverage.
Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Wolverine World
Wide Inc. its 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned Wolverine's $1.1 billion senior secured credit
facility our 'BB' issue-level rating (one notch above the corporate credit
rating) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for the lenders in the event of a payment
default. We also assigned Wolverine's $375 million unsecured notes due 2020
our 'B+' issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) with
a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation for modest (10% to 30%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
Our ratings on Wolverine reflect our view that the company's financial profile
is "aggressive" given the higher debt levels following completion of the PLG
acquisition resulting in pro forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage in excess of 4.5x.
In addition, we believe the company's financial policy is moderate, reflecting
the company post transaction leverage in conjunction with management's plans
to reduce transaction-related debt and that the company has operated with very
modest debt levels in recent years. Our ratings further reflect our view of
Wolverine's "fair" business risk, underpinned by the group's strong niche
positions in the U.S. footwear market, and the strength and growth potential
of most of its brands. The business risk assessment is constrained by our view
of the fragmented and competitive market in which Wolverine operates, as well
as by its limited geographic diversification and narrow product offering.
The company will have high debt levels after the transaction, with pro forma
adjusted debt leverage initially about 4.6x. We believe this should gradually
decline toward 4x within the next 12 to 18 months, while the ratio of funds
from operations (FFO) to debt should improve to the high teens. As such, we
believe credit measures are in line with indicative ratios for a financial
risk profile that we characterize to be aggressive. These credit measures
include debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 4x to 5x and FFO to total debt of 12% to
20%.
Our base-case scenario incorporates the following assumptions:
-- Organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit area over the next 12
to 18 months, supported by new store openings, geographic expansion outside
the U.S. market, and higher selling prices.
-- Combined EBITDA margins will decline to the 14% area from Wolverine's
historical over-15% EBITDA margin. We believe that modest input cost inflation
will be largely offset by higher volume, favorable price/mix, and operating
efficiency gains. We anticipate that synergies resulting from the PLG
acquisition will be minimal in 2012 and 2013 since the two entities will be
run fairly independently over the next 18 months, according to management.
-- We estimate capital expenditures of about $40 million for the next
year.
-- We assume a policy maintaining a dividend payment in the $20 million
to $25 million range, and no share repurchase or acquisition activity for the
next roughly 18 months. We expect the company to use internally generated cash
to reduce debt.
However, we remain cautious in view of future deleveraging, given our view of
the execution risks related to the transaction. This is the largest company
that Wolverine has acquired and it has never acquired several brands at once.
We also believe the company could have difficulty merging the cultures of the
two companies.
Still, we believe the PLG business will enhance Wolverine's scale and market
position, with combined sales of more than $2.5 billion, up significantly from
$1.4 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. While the business will
remain narrowly focused in the highly competitive casual footwear sector, we
believe the PLG brands will complement Wolverine's portfolio of well-known
brands. Also, greater diversification by brand will reduce the company's
reliance on its largest brand (Merrell) to less than 25% of combined revenues.
Geographic diversification will remain somewhat limited, with less than 25% of
combined sales generated outside of North America.
Liquidity
We view Wolverine's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash that are
likely to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Wolverine's
liquidity incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We forecast sources of liquidity to exceed uses of liquidity by more
than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- We estimate net sources would be positive even if EBITDA fell 15%.
-- Wolverine has a $200 million five-year revolving credit facility
maturing in 2017 (undrawn upon completion of the transaction).
-- We estimate funds from operations for 2013 to be in the $200 million
area.
-- We expect covenants under the credit facility to have adequate
headroom with 20% to 25% cushion.
-- The company has no debt maturities until 2017.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Wolverine's senior secured credit facility is 'BB',
one notch above the corporate credit rating on the group. The recovery rating
on the facility is '2', reflecting our expectation for substantial (70% to
90%) recovery for the lenders in the event of a payment default. The
issue-level rating on Wolverine's $375 million unsecured notes due 2020 is
'B+', one notch below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the
facility is '5', reflecting our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery
for the lenders in the event of a payment default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Wolverine should perform resiliently
over the next 12 months, maintaining its strong niche positions in the U.S.
footwear market, and expanding its operations internationally following the
acquisition of PLG. We believe the company will use internally generated cash
to reduce its debt-to-EBITDA leverage to 4x over the next 12 to 18 months.
If debt leverage were to increase to over 5x on a sustained basis (possibly
from lower-than-anticipated volume growth and profit margins declining by over
200 basis points), or if there is a meaningful integration stumble,
particularly given the large size of the transaction, we could lower the
ratings.
Conversely, if we believe leverage is sustainable in the 3.5x area and FFO to
debt increases to over 20% (which would be commensurate with a "significant"
financial risk profile), we could raise the rating. This could result from
stronger-than-anticipated geographic expansion, and the faster-than-expected
achievement of synergies, leading to at least 100 basis points of improvement
in margins versus our base case.
