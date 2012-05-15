(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Swedish covered bonds could be more exposed to liquidity risk in the event of an insolvency of the sponsoring bank than covered bonds from other northern European countries, Fitch Ratings says. Swedish covered bonds are issued with hard bullet maturities that do not perfectly match the amortisation profile of the assets registered in the cover pool. This creates refinancing needs that could prove challenging in times of stress, particularly where the issuer, or its banking group, is insolvent or in a wind-down. A potential protection against liquidity risk is that issuers can include liquid assets for up to 20% of the cover pool. However, these are unlikely to be available upon insolvency of the bank because issuers tend not to register these liquid assets in the cover pool, but keep them at the group level as part of their overall liquidity management. After a bank's default, an insolvency administrator is entitled to sell cover assets or raise interest rates to incentivise borrowers to prepay their loans (so long as regulatory tests are satisfied). The administrator could also access liquidity via loans, repo, derivative and other transactions to maintain timely payments on the covered bonds. We think these liquidity mechanisms might be difficult to execute in practice, especially if an administrator is appointed shortly before a covered bond is due and the time to raise liquidity is short. Also, issuers may not have direct access to the Swedish Central Bank repo facility and would have to rely on a third-party. Instead, the agency's main scenario for raising liquidity is the sale of cover assets, which Fitch assumes will take at least nine months in a stressed environment. Swedish mortgage institutions tend to actively manage their liquidity positions, typically by buying back short-dated maturing bonds and issuing new covered bonds. This reduces short-term liquidity needs, but there is no assurance that issuers will be able to do this around insolvency. In the agency's view, this uncertainty limits the uplift that the covered bonds rating on a probability of default basis can achieve above the rating of the issuers. However, covered bonds investors are likely to receive high recoveries upon default of the covered bonds. This can increase the covered bond rating by up to two notches. Swedish issuers may ultimately still be able to achieve a 'AAA' rating, but a bank would need to be more highly rated on a standalone basis than in other regions, such as Germany where the Pfandbriefe legislation requires issuers to have liquidity coverage for 180 days at any time. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)