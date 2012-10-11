(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal Bank of Scotland plc's (RBS,
'A'/Stable/'F1') GBP10.0bn equivalent mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook following a review of the programme.
The rating is based on RBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the asset percentage (AP) of
65.2% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis.
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following
occurred: (i) RBS's IDR was downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB+' or
lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by two or more categories to 2 (high risk) or
lower; or (iii) the programme's AP went above 83.6%, which is the breakeven
level in line with the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on RBS's IDR drives the
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds.
The agency takes into account the highest AP of the last year in its analysis,
reflecting the issuer's 'F1' Short-term IDR. The level of AP Fitch relies upon
supports a 'AA+' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and supports a
'AAA' rating considering recoveries given default.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of four out of the five
components: liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific and the
systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives, which are the joint
weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation has been assessed as low
risk and systemic alternative management as moderate risk in line with other UK
issuers (see "Fitch Puts YBS Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns UK Programmes
Outlooks & D-Caps" dated 13 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds drives the liquidity gap
and systemic risk assessment. Regarding cover pool-specific alternative
management, Fitch views positively RBS's processes, data delivery and the
internally developed IT systems, but notes that internally developed IT systems
will likely lead to a more difficult transition to an alternative manager than
market-based systems. Finally the risk assessment for privileged derivatives is
due to RBS acting as counterparty for all swaps, which cover the cover pool and
all eight outstanding bonds.
The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' AP level of 83.6% for the covered bond rating is
higher than Fitch's previous supporting AP of 75.2%, which related to a covered
bond rating of 'AAA' on a PD basis. Following the publication of its revised
covered bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven AP to
maintain the covered bonds rating rather than to maintain the current rating on
a PD basis plus recovery uplift if needed. The breakeven AP also improved due to
the application of Fitch's updated refinancing spread assumptions, which are
lower than those applied previously, and applying lower default stresses
following RBS providing cohort-based performance data.
The main contributors to the 'AAA' breakeven AP are the credit risk of the cover
pool ('AAA' weighted-average frequency of foreclosure of 19.5% and
weighted-average recovery rate of 58.6%) and the impact of the refinancing
stresses considering the large asset and liability mismatches. The
weighted-average maturity of the assets is 20 years and of the liabilities 4.7
years.
At end-August 2012, the cover pool consisted of GBP17.1bn of mortgage loans
secured on residential properties in the UK (92.8% owner-occupied with the
remainder rental properties). The seasoning is low at 23 months but coincides
with a period of tighter underwriting by the issuer.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)