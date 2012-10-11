Oct 11 - The re-election of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez will not change Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' key assumptions regarding its rating on the sovereign, according to a published article titled "What Does President Chavez's Victory Mean For The Rating On Venezuela?" "Our rating already incorporates a large degree of political uncertainty that balances an otherwise relatively solid balance sheet for a 'B+' rated sovereign," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sebastian Briozzo. Our base-case scenario already assumed the re-election of President Chavez and the continuation of the economic policies implemented in recent years. Although Venezuela's expected public sector deficit represents a high 8.6% of GDP for year-end 2012, the general government's debt remains a moderate 25% of GDP, based on our estimates. Venezuela's incumbent President Hugo Chavez won a fourth term on October 7 with 54.66% of the votes. Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski, governor of the state of Miranda, got 44.73%. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.