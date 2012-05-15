May 15 -
Overview
-- U.S. discount food retailer Smart & Final Holdings had strong profit
gains over the past year, which we expect will continue.
-- The company also enhanced its liquidity and credit protection measures
from executing sale and leaseback transactions to pay its CMBS loan.
-- We are raising our ratings on the company, including the corporate
credit rating to 'B' from 'B-', and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- The outlook is positive, which incorporates our expectation of the
positive operating trends continuing, given the company's low-price position
leading to enhanced credit ratios.
Rating Action
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings services raised its corporate
credit rating on Commerce, Calif.-based-Smart & Final Holdings Corp. to 'B'
from 'B-'. We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch with positive
implications, where they were placed on Jan. 6, 2012. The outlook is positive.
In addition, we raised the rating on the company's asset-based revolving
credit facility and first-lien term loan to 'BB-' from 'B+' (two notches above
the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on both issues remains '1',
which indicates our expectations of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal
in the event of default.
We also raised the issue rating on the company's second-lien term loan to 'B-'
from 'CCC+' (one notch the below the corporate credit rating). The second-lien
recovery rating remains '5', which indicates our expectations of modest
(10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of default.
The upgrade comes after the company completed sale and leaseback transactions
to fund the principal payment of its CMBS loan, which was to mature in June of
this year. This action improved the company's liquidity and credit ratios, in
our view. In 2011, credit ratios also benefited from better-than-expected
performance and debt reduction from the sale of Henry's Holdings LLC.
As a result of the better performance and our expectations for profit growth,
we revised our view of the company's business risk profile to "weak" from
"vulnerable." However, we maintained our assessment of the company's financial
risk as "highly leveraged," based on our forecasted credit ratios and very
aggressive financial policies of the company and its private-equity sponsor.
Rationale
The rating on Smart & Final mainly reflects our assessment of the company's
financial risk as highly leveraged, based on forecasted credit ratios over the
next year and the very aggressive financial policies of the company and its
private-equity sponsor. We also view the company's business risk as weak,
which primarily incorporates the company's participation in a very competitive
food retail industry.
In 2011, the company took various actions in which it reduced debt leverage.
In the second quarter, it sold Henry's Holdings LLC and used the net proceeds
to pay off debt. In the fourth quarter, it completed sale and lease back
transactions and used the net proceeds and excess cash to pay down its CMBS
loan. In total, adjusted debt decreased by close to $400 million.
The company's operating performance was better than we anticipated, with
comparable-store sales growth in the low-teens area and EBITDA growth in the
range of 25%. (These numbers are exclusive of the sold Henry's stores.) We
believe that the company's performance reflected economic and industry- and
company-specific factors which will mostly continue over the near term. On an
economic level, value-priced retailers generally performed well as a result of
tepid economic growth and sustained high unemployment. Within the food
retailing industry, there was a more rational pricing and promotional
environment among traditional food retailers, who generally passed along
higher food costs to customers. This, we believe, makes the company's bulk
packaged product and pricing more attractive to consumers.
However, in our view, the biggest future risk for the company is that the
trend will reverse as inflation moderates and promotional activity increases
in the industry. Finally, the company has improved its perishable products and
initiated other merchandising strategies that increased customer counts and
drove transactions. In general, we think these trends will persist into 2012.
Below are our operating assumptions for 2012:
-- Mid- to high-single-digit comparable-store sales growth, with stronger
trends in the first half of the year and some moderation in the second half
given strong performance in previous comparable periods;
-- A modest amount of net store growth;
-- Total revenue to grow in the high-single-digit area;
-- Relatively stable gross margins, but overall operating margins to
benefit from the better cost leveraging; and
-- EBITDA growth in the high-teens.
Below are the pro forma credit ratios at the end of 2011 (incorporating the
higher lease expense) and anticipated credit ratios at the end of 2012:
-- Debt to EBITDA of 6.0x will improve to 5.3x;
-- EBITDA coverage of interest of 2.0x will be 2.6x; and
-- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 7.1% to be 14%.
The forecasted ratios are generally in line with indicative ratios of highly
leveraged financial risk profiles. If credit ratios were moderately better
than forecasted levels, the ratios would be commensurate with those indicative
of an "aggressive" financial risk profile. However, an important consideration
will be our view of the company's financial policy, which we view as very
aggressive. We believe the private-equity sponsor could increase debt leverage
to fund a capital return to equityholders.
Liquidity
We view Smart & Final's liquidity as "adequate," indicating that cash sources
should exceed needs over the next 24 months by a ratio of at least 1.2 to 1.0.
At the end of 2011, sources include some excess cash, FFO, and available
borrowings on its $125 million revolving credit facility, which matures in
2016. The primary use of liquidity will be capital spending and a moderate
amount of working capital. In the future, we expect that the company will
fund these uses with FFO and still generate some free cash flow, which equate
to about 25% of EBITDA.
Relevant aspects of Smart & Final's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the
next two years;
-- We expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA;
-- In our view, the company has solid relationships with its lenders; and
-- The company has no maturities or meaningful amortizations in the near
term.
Recovery analysis
For complete analysis please see the recovery report on Smart & Final, to be
published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is positive. This reflects the possibility that credit ratios will
improve such that we may consider a positive rating action within a year. If
we expect adjusted leverage to be at or below 5x, we may consider a higher
rating. However, we would want to be comfortable that the company's financial
policies would allow for ratios maintained near or better than those levels.
We estimate that the company would reach this threshold with roughly 30%
EBITDA growth with current debt levels. This could occur in 2012, with 10%
total revenue growth and about 60 basis points of operating margin
expansion-which is beyond our 2012 performance expectation, though it could be
reached in 2013 given potential sale and EBITDA growth rates.
We would likely revise the outlook to stable in we felt the company would
maintain profits and credit ratios near current levels. Moreover, if the
company's profits grow but the company increased leverage to fund a payout to
equityholders, we would also consider a stable outlook.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Standard & Poor's Approach To Analyzing Employers' Participation In
U.S. Multiemployer Pension Plans, May 30, 2006
Ratings List
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch
To From
Smart & Final Holdings Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B-/Watch Pos/--
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Smart & Final Holdings Corp.
Smart & Final Stores LLC
Senior Secured
Local Currency B- CCC+/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 5 5
Smart & Final Stores LLC
Senior Secured BB- B+ /Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 1 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Charles Pinson-Rose, New York (1) 212-438-4944;
charles_pinson-rose@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Mariola Borysiak, New York (1) 212-438-7839;
mariola_borysiak@standardandpoors.com
