Oct 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned
its 'A+' long-term issue rating to the subordinated fixed-to-floating rate notes
of insurer Allianz SE (AZSE; AA/Negative/A-1+).
The rating incorporates our standard methodology for subordinated debt issues:
We have rated the bonds two notches below the long-term counterparty credit
rating on the issuer, AZSE.
The rating is based on our understanding that holders of the bonds will be
subordinated to AZSE's senior creditors and that AZSE has the option of
deferring interest if, during the previous six-month period:
-- No dividend or other distribution was declared, and there was no other
distribution or payment in respect of any class of shares.
-- No payment on account of the balance sheet profit has been made by the
issuer since the ordinary general meeting of shareholders.
Furthermore, we note that interest deferral is mandatory if a solvency event
has occurred.
AZSE has an ordinary call right in 2022 and on any subsequent quarterly coupon
date, subject to the conditions of redemption, which include an approval from
the insurance regulator. Initially, AZSE will pay a fixed coupon each year.
After the first call date, the coupon will be reset to the three-month Euro
deposit rate plus a margin compromising the initial credit spread and a 100
basis-point step-up.
We classify the bonds as having "intermediate equity content" under our hybrid
capital criteria. We include securities of this nature, up to a maximum of
25%, in our calculation of total adjusted capital, which forms the basis of
our consolidated risk-based capital analysis for insurance companies. Such
inclusion is subject to the bonds eligibility for regulatory solvency
treatment and the aggregate amount of included hybrid capital not exceeding
the total eligible for regulatory solvency treatment.
We understand that AZSE plans to use the proceeds from the bonds for
refinancing purposes. Including this transaction, we estimate that the wider
group's financial leverage (debt plus hybrid capital, divided by the sum of
economic capital available, debt, and hybrid capital) will remain relatively
conservative at less than 25%. The fixed-charge coverage (EBITDA divided by
senior and subordinated debt interest) is likely to remain close to our
minimum expectation of 7x.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)