May 15 - OVERVIEW -- We have assigned our credit ratings to HIGHWAY 2012-I's class A notes. -- The transaction securitizes a pool of Dutch auto lease receivables and associated residual values. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) May 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to HIGHWAY 2012-I B.V.'s EUR450.0 million class A floating-rate notes. At closing, HIGHWAY 2012-I also issued EUR242.4 million unrated class B notes (see list below). This is Athlon Car Lease Nederland B.V.'s (Athlon) third term securitization in the Netherlands. It follows Athlon Securitisation B.V. and Athlon Securitisation 2005 B.V. (neither of which we have rated), which closed in May 2003 and February 2005. HIGHWAY 2012-I securitizes a pool of auto lease receivables and related residual values. Athlon originated the lease contracts to its Dutch commercial and public-sector customers in the ordinary course of its business. All of those lease contracts are operating leases that contain a servicing component and a financing component. HIGHWAY 2012-I securitizes only the financing component. Athlon is 100% subsidiary of De Lage Landen International B.V. (DLL), which forms part of the Rabobank Nederland group (Rabo; AA/Negative/A-1+) and was established in 1916. In our view, the most relevant risks for the transaction are the credit risk of the underlying lessees and the market-value decline risk of the vehicles backing the residual value receivables. The transaction is revolving, and so our assessment of credit risk also considered portfolio deterioration through adverse migration, which is partially offset by certain portfolio limits in the transaction documents. Our analysis has also considered liquidity risk, commingling risk, set-off risk, tax risks, and lease-termination risk. A combination of subordination, a subordinated loan, excess spread, and a cash reserve (which provides both liquidity and credit support) provides credit enhancement in the transaction. A liquidity facility provides further liquidity support. Additionally, a commingling reserve and a maintenance reserve aim to protect noteholders from seller risks. Athlon fully funded the cash and maintenance reserves at closing. As per the transaction documents, it would also fund the commingling reserve if our long-term rating on Rabo drops below 'BBB' with an 'A-2' short-term rating, or 'BBB+' in the absence of an 'A-2' short-term rating. Rabo guarantees the funding of the commingling reserve. With regards to lease-termination risk, our analysis has taken into account the presence of a "hot" back-up servicer (DLL), the maintenance reserve that can be used to pay maintenance costs, and the availability of sufficient cash to make certain contractual payments to the lessees following seller's insolvency. In our view, counterparty risk is present with regard to the account bank, the commingling reserve guarantor, and the interest rate swap provider (Rabo). We consider that exposure to Rabo is mitigated through appropriate downgrade/replacement language, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). We assigned initial credit ratings at closing--as a result of a satisfactory review of the transaction documents, swap agreement, and legal opinions. We have obtained comfort that risks due to the transfer of obligations of the originator to the issuer, following Athlon's insolvency, are mitigated in line with the rating we have assigned to the class A note. RATING RATIONALE Our ratings reflect our assessment of the following factors: Sector Outlook The Dutch economy is performing in line with the northern European Economic and Monetary Union countries (Germany and France) and has recovered the ground it lost since 2007 (see "Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published on April 4, 2012). While the risk of a double dip recession in Europe remains high at 40%, we consider that the tighter origination standards and more conservative approach to SME lending in the Netherlands in the recent years will offset any losses from a decline in macro indicators. Operational Athlon is a long-established and stable brand in the Netherlands. Our ratings on the class A notes reflect our assessment of the company's origination policies, as well as our evaluation of its ability to fulfill its role as servicer under the transaction documents. Credit In our analysis, we have considered credit risk, in line with our European consumer finance criteria, by looking at historical performance measures such as delinquencies, gross losses, and recovery rates, whilst taking into account macroeconomic and industry trends (see "European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). Additionally, due to the nature of the assets, we have considered obligor and industry concentration risks present in the portfolio. The presence of securitized residual values gives rise to market-value decline risk. Cash Flow We have constructed a worst-case scenario pool, considering the replenishment and eligibility criteria, and modeled the amortization period only. Our cash flow runs include high/low constant prepayment rates and high/low/flat Euro interbank offered rate (EURIBOR) stress scenarios, and reflect the mechanics laid out in the transaction documents. There are suitable structural enhancements present in the transaction, in our view, and the class A notes pass at the 'AAA' and lower levels. Counterparty The transaction is exposed to Rabo in its capacities as the account bank, back-up swap counterparty, and commingling reserve guarantor. Rabo provides direct limited, derivative, and other support to the issuer--in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. We have considered risks associated with the originator's insolvency or guarantor--such as set-off, commingling, and lease termination--by sizing and comparing against available reserves with any differences subtracted from the cash flows. Legal We consider the issuer to be a bankruptcy-remote entity, in line with our European legal criteria, and have received legal comfort that the sale of the assets would survive the insolvency of Athlon as the seller (see "European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions," published on Aug. 28, 2008). Due to the unique nature of the jurisdiction's legal framework, the issuer would take on all of the seller's liabilities under the leasing contracts if the latter becomes insolvent. We have analyzed the corresponding contractual and statutory risks and concluded these are all mitigated in line with our assigned rating. Lease Termination The lessees could terminate whole-lease agreements if contractually agreed maintenance services cease to be provided. To mitigate this risk, DLL acts as hot back-up servicer. Furthermore, a maintenance reserve is present to ensure DLL has enough funds to carry out the obligations in its capacity as the hot back-up servicer. Credit Stability We have analyzed the effect of a moderate stress on the credit variables and their ultimate effect on our ratings on the notes (see "Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance," published on May 12, 2009). We have run two scenarios, reflecting varying stress levels, in line with our credit stability criteria (see "Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- New issue: HIGHWAY 2012-I B.V., May 15, 2012 -- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011 -- BICRA On The Netherlands Revised To Group '2' From Group '1', Nov. 9, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011 -- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009 -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000 -- European Auto ABS Index Report, published quarterly RATINGS LIST HIGHWAY 2012-I B.V. EUR692.4 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2012-I Class Rating Amount (mil. EUR) A AAA (sf) 450.0 B NR 242.4 NR--Not rated. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)