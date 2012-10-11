Overview
-- Earnings have not met our expectations for the rating level and
financial flexibility continues to be strained.
-- We are lowering our ratings on Genworth Financial Inc., Genworth Life
Insurance Co., and core U.S. life operations.
-- The negative outlook on the holding company hinges primarily on the
execution of the strategic review conducted by management and the board.
-- The outlook on the U.S. life operations is stable.
Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty
credit rating on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'.
At the same time we lowered the insurer financial strength rating and
counterparty credit rating on Genworth Life Insurance Co. (GLIC) and core U.S.
life operations to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. We also downgraded Genworth
Financial Mortgage Insurance Ltd. to 'BBB-' because it relies on a
holding-company guarantee.
Rationale
We continue to view GNW as investment grade due to its increased liquidity at
the holding company, significant improvement in its U.S. mortgage insurance
platform year to date, the Australian mortgage insurer's return to
profitability in the second quarter, and the positive momentum in unassigned
surplus at the U.S. life operations. However, we are lowering the counterparty
credit rating by one notch to reflect the low earnings level for the
organization (below expectations for the 'BBB' category) and the difficulty it
will face expanding margins globally in the weak economy.
GNW let its two five-year credit facilities expire this year, and although we
don't think a full renewal was necessary given a shift in its mix of
businesses, the move highlights a straining of its financial flexibility in
the capital markets. Finally, GNW's indenture contains a clause (section
6.01(g)) whereby the outstanding principal would become due and payable
immediately if a "significant subsidiary" is adjudicated bankrupt or
insolvent, or placed under court-ordered regulatory receivership. Genworth
Mortgage Insurance Corp. is considered a "significant subsidiary." Although we
think the likelihood of this clause being triggered is remote, we believe that
it hampers GNW's financial flexibility in the marketplace and increases its
financing costs above peer companies'.
The U.S. life operations are being downgraded one notch because of the
business's sensitivity to interest rates (fixed annuities and long-term care
), and its underperforming legacy term and LTC blocks that will take time
to stabilize and improve. In addition, financial flexibility continues to be
affected by the ongoing stress at the holding company and the expectation for
the life operations to support holding company interest expenses. The
company's two main competitive advantages are in the commoditized term product
and interest sensitive LTC. Legacy blocks that impede margin expansion
continue to hurt both product lines. While management improves its position
(as exemplified by its life block transaction completed in first-quarter 2012
[RiverLake III]), its ability to significantly and quickly alter the in-force
book is limited. The margin compression on the remaining legacy term block due
to failed auctions in its RiverLake structures is a hindrance. While
regulatory approvals of announced premium rate increases on the legacy LTC
block are expected starting in 2013, it will take a few years for these
increases to be fully recognized in premium revenue. Lapsation, morbidity,
termination rates, and interest rates have all led to the deterioration of the
block, necessitating the large premium increases that GNW recently announced.
The 'A-' U.S. life operations are supported by a strong business profile with
leadership positions in both term life and LTC product lines. The streamlining
of its product set following the sale of the Medicare supplement business and
exit of the variable annuity line has allowed GLIC to better focus on its core
competencies. Strong and improving capitalization at the U.S. life company
also supports the 'A-' rating. We expect the U.S. life operations to become a
regular dividend-paying entity to the parent company.
Finally, we believe that management has successfully hedged a significant part
of its interest rate risk on its LTC block primarily through forward-starting
swaps. As of second-quarter 2012, it has more than $2 billion in cash-flow
hedge gains in accumulated other comprehensive income. Assuming interest rates
stay level, these gains will be amortized into earnings over time.
Outlook
The outlook on GNW is negative, reflecting the low fixed-charge coverage
metrics, the uneven business performance, and the continued poor, albeit
improved, performance at the U.S. mortgage insurer. Financing costs are more
than peer companies' and likely factored into management's decision not to
renew the credit facilities. We believe that the ongoing strategic review will
address many of the factors that currently strain the company's financial
flexibility. However, until management can execute its plans, we believe there
are still downward rating scenarios given the volatility in operating
performance since the start of the financial crisis. We would expect to review
the outlook within six to 12 months as the strategic plans are executed and
operating earnings trend above or below the 3x-5x coverage level expected for
the ratings. In addition, we believe that to maintain the investment-grade
rating, management needs to continue to hold a buffer in excess of 2x holding
company interest expense.
The outlook on the life companies is stable, reflecting their strong capital
and business positions. We are unlikely to change the ratings during the next
18-24 months. However, we could lower the ratings if the holding company
relies too heavily on the U.S. life operations to service its debt, hindering
capital formation and leading to sustained capital levels below the 'A' level.
We could also lower the rating if the legacy LTC business further deteriorates
and management actions are insufficient to stabilize the block. We could raise
the ratings if the life companies can more quickly improve underperforming
business lines and improve operating fundamentals in line with other companies
that are rated 'A'.
Related Criteria And Research
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Genworth Financial Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Negative/A-2
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Negative/-- BBB/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Negative/-- BBB/Negative/--
Genworth Life Insurance Co.
Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 A/Stable/A-1
Genworth Life Insurance Co.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 A/Stable/A-1
Genworth Life Insurance Co. of New York
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/-- A/Stable/--
Genworth Life Insurance Co. of New York
Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Co.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/-- A/Stable/--
Genworth Financial Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB
Preferred Stock BB BB+
Commercial Paper A-3 A-2
Genworth Global Funding Trusts
Senior Secured A- A
Genworth Life Institutional Funding Trust
Senior Secured A- A
Insurance Note Capital RMI 2006-1
Senior Secured BBB- BBB
Insurance Note Capital RMI 2006-2
Senior Secured BBB- BBB
Insurance Note Capital RMI 2006-3
Senior Secured BBB- BBB
River Lake Insurance Co.
Senior Secured A- A
Senior Unsecured A- A
River Lake Insurance Co. II
Senior Secured A- A
Senior Unsecured A- A
River Lake Insurance Co. IV Ltd.
Senior Secured A- A
Subordinated BB+ BBB-
