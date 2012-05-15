Overview
-- The consolidated Health Net Group has a well-established
competitive
position, very good operating earnings and cash, and good financial
flexibility.
-- We have affirmed our rating on the holding company and raised the
ratings on the operating companies that we now consider to be core to the
enterprise.
-- The stable outlook reflects the unlikeliness that we would change the
ratings unless financial metrics deteriorate outside of our expectations for
2012.
Rating Action
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB'
long-term counterparty credit rating on Health Net Inc. and its 'BBB-'
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on core
subsidiaries Health Net of California Inc. and Health Net Life Insurance Co.
We also raised our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength
ratings on Health Net of Arizona Inc. and Health Net Health Plan of Oregon
Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. We had considered these organizations strategically
important to the enterprise, but now consider them core under our group rating
methodology. The outlook on all of the companies is stable.
Rationale
Health Net's mix of business in commercial and government-sponsored managed
care plans (Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and TRICARE) supports its very good
business profile. The company's main product offering is structured as an
insured HMO, marketed primarily to commercial and government groups. In
addition, with TRICARE's conversion to a nonrisk business effective April
2011, the mix of Health Net's membership business is now 54% nonrisk (TRICARE
members) and 46% risk. This very good business profile helps to mitigate our
concerns about the company's limited geographic and product scope.
Health Net maintains the capacity to generate relatively strong internal cash
flow and a relatively stable earnings profile. The counterparty credit rating
on the holding company, Health Net Inc., is two notches below the ratings on
the core group of operating companies. For Health Net, the two-notch
difference reflects the company's strong EBITDA interest and fixed-charge
coverage ratios and its access to significant unregulated cash flows from its
government contract, TRICARE. In 2011, government contract business generated
pretax income of about $185 million, up from approximately $179 million in
2010. Debt leverage remained at 34% with EBITDA interest coverage increasing
to about 9.8x in 2011 from 9.2x in 2010.
Health Net's operating performance was better than we expected in 2011,
resulting in adjusted EBIT return on revenues (ROR) of 4% compared with our
expectation of 3%-3.5%. The three-year average adjusted EBIT ROR run rate has
been about 3%. Through first-quarter 2012 the company produced adjusted EBIT
of $55 million (ROR 2%). In our calculations of operating earnings and ROR, we
exclude the impact of realized gains and losses, special charges,
first-quarter 2012 prior-period adverse reserve charges, and divested
operations. If we adjust 2011 operating performance for the first-quarter 2012
charges, our calculation of EBIT ROR run rate for the four-year period
2007-2012, would be relatively stable at 3%.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that a rating change in the next 12
months is unlikely unless Health Net's financial metrics deteriorate outside
of our expectations for 2012 and 2013, or it reports any material
non-operating special charges. In full-year 2012, we expect Health Net to
report an adjusted EBIT ROR of about 3%-3.5% on revenue of more than $11
billion. We expect debt leverage, including postretirement benefit and
operating lease obligations, of less than 35% and EBITDA interest coverage,
including imputed interest on operating lease obligations, to be greater than
7x at year-end 2012.
We expect consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization, including the effects of
double leverage, to remain redundant at the 'BBB' level.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Health Net Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BB/Stable/--
Health Net Life Insurance Co.
Health Net of California Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Stable/--
Health Net Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB
Upgraded
To From
Health Net Health Plan of Oregon Inc.
Health Net of Arizona Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/--