Overview
-- North American rent-to-own retailer Rent-A-Center has demonstrated the
willingness and ability to maintain credit ratios within levels indicative of
an "intermediate" financial risk profile.
-- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB+' following our
upward revision of the company's financial risk profile to intermediate from
"significant."
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for the company to
maintain credit ratios indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile
and for the company's business risk profile to remain "fair" for at least the
next two years.
Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Plano, Texas-based rent-to-own retailer Rent-A-Center Inc. to
'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's $300
million 6.625% senior notes to 'BB' (one notch below the corporate credit
rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our
expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a
payment default or bankruptcy.
Rationale
The rating action reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the company has
both the willingness and ability to maintain credit ratios indicative of an
intermediate financial risk profile. We continue to view the company's
business risk profile as fair.
The ratings on Rent-A-Center reflect Standard & Poor's analysis that the
company's business risk profile will remain fair for at least the next two
years, based on the company's meaningful presence in the U.S., ongoing
geographic expansion in Mexico, and recent channel expansion with RAC
Acceptance. We believe the company continues to lack a meaningful
international presence and it remains vulnerable to potentially increasing
consumer finance protection regulations in the U.S. We have revised the
company's financial risk profile upward to intermediate from significant,
principally because we forecast the company can sustain credit ratios within
the range indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile. A key aspect
of our forecast includes the assumption that financial policies will remain
moderate, meaning dividends, share repurchases, and potential acquisitions
will be funded with internally generated cash flows.
Our forecast for key credit ratios through the end of 2013 is as follows:
-- Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA reaching 2.7x by the end of 2012 and
2.6x by the end of 2013. As of June 30, 2012, we calculate leverage was 2.8x.
-- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt reaching 39% by the end of
2012 and 41% by the end of 2013. As of June 30, 2012, we calculate FFO to
total debt was 37%.
-- Debt to capital remaining at 46% at the end of 2012 and reaching 44%
by the end of 2013. As of June 30, 2012, we calculate adjusted debt to capital
was 46%.
Financial ratios indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile include
leverage between 2x and 3x, FFO to total debt between 30% and 45%, and debt to
capital between 35% and 45%.
Standard & Poor's economists believe the risk of another U.S. recession during
the next 12 months is between 20% and 25%. We expect GDP growth of just 2.2%
this year and only 1.8% in 2013, consumer spending growth of between 2.0% and
2.3% per year through 2013, and the unemployment rate remaining at or above 8%
through late 2013 (see "U.S. Economic Forecast: He's Buying A Stairway To
Heaven," published Sept. 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Considering these
economic forecast items, our base-case forecast for the company's operating
performance over the next two years is as follows:
-- Revenue growth in the high-single digit percent area, supported by RAC
Acceptance kiosk growth and international expansion in Mexico and, to a lesser
extent, Canada.
-- Gross margin (excluding depreciation and amortization) declines by
about 50 basis points (bps) to about 17.5%, as the company further grows its
lower-margin RAC Acceptance business and new stores in Mexico take time to
reach their full potential.
-- Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense growth no longer
outpaces revenue growth. This trend began in early 2012 and we expect it to
continue, largely because the RAC Acceptance business requires less SG&A.
-- EBITDA margin declines versus the prior year and settles between 14%
and 15%.
-- Debt reduction is limited to the contractual amortization of $25
million per year under the term loan.
We view the company's financial risk policies as moderate. Significant debt
reduction has occurred since 2006, though the rate of decline has slowed since
2009 and we believe accelerated debt reduction is unlikely to resume for the
foreseeable future. The company instituted a regular cash dividend during the
third quarter of 2010; we forecast cash dividends of about $40 million per
year. We believe the company will fund dividends, share repurchases, and
potential acquisitions with discretionary cash flows.
The company's primary focus on rent-to-own transactions is a key ratings risk
factor, especially with nearly all of its stores in the U.S. and the potential
for U.S. regulation to hurt the rent-to-own retail business model. Current
U.S. regulation focuses on strengthening consumer finance protection
regulations. Increased consumer finance protection regulations on rental
purchase transactions could require the company to alter its business
practices in a manner that impairs performance. For example, regulatory
changes could involve areas such as customer disclosure, rental terms, grace
periods, and pricing caps. At this time, it is difficult to quantify the
potential negative impact, though the lingering issue will constrain the
business risk profile for the foreseeable future.
We believe the company's RAC Acceptance business and international expansion
will be key growth drivers. Management estimates the company's RAC Acceptance
kiosks will increase to 950 by the end of 2012. As of June 30, 2012, there
were 811 RAC Acceptance kiosks in service, up from 750 at the beginning of the
year. International expansion is likely to accelerate, in part because growth
prospects in the U.S. rent-to-own industry are becoming more limited as the
industry matures. The company is focusing on Mexico--with 67 stores open as of
June 30, 2012--and, to a lesser extent Canada, with 32 stores open as of June
30, 2012. Establishing a meaningful presence outside the U.S. could be one
catalyst for a higher business risk profile, because it would reduce the
company's vulnerability to changes in U.S. regulations and it would increase
the company's long-term growth prospects. We believe it will take considerable
time for the company to build a meaningful presence outside the U.S., given
the rent-to-own industry's limited existence in most international markets.
Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We expect the company's cash
sources to exceed its cash uses over the next 24 months. Our assessment of the
company's liquidity profile includes the following expectations, assumptions,
and factors:
-- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over
the next 12 months and will remain positive over the next 24 months.
-- We forecast net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were to
decline 15%.
-- We forecast covenant cushion should remain sufficient.
-- Contractual debt amortization is manageable, at $25 million per year.
-- Debt maturities are favorable, with the revolving credit facility and
term loan due in 2016 and the senior notes due in 2020.
As of June 30, 2012, we calculate total liquidity was about $360 million,
which included revolver availability of about $260 million. Over the past
eight quarters, average revolver availability was near $237 million, and
fluctuated between $180 million and $280 million during this time. We expect
this pattern to continue.
We forecast free cash flow of about $100 million in 2012 and about $130
million in 2013, which incorporates our expectation for capital expenditures
to remain near $100 million per year. We assume share repurchases, dividends,
and potential acquisitions consume the majority of discretionary cash flow.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
Rent-A-Center Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for the company to maintain
credit ratios indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile and for the
company's business risk profile to remain fair for at least the next two years.
We could lower our ratings if the company is unable, through weaker operating
performance, or unwilling, through debt-financed share repurchases or
dividends, to maintain credit ratios indicative of an intermediate financial
risk profile, which includes leverage sustained below 3x. Based on
second-quarter financial results, an EBITDA decline of between 7% and 7.5% or
a debt increase of nearly $100 million would cause leverage to increase to
3.0x.
It is unlikely we will raise our ratings within the next two years, because we
believe the company's business risk profile will remain fair for that time.
The company's ability to replicate the success of its U.S.-based business
model in other countries would improve its geographic diversity, which could
be a catalyst for a higher business risk profile. We believe it will take a
considerable amount of time for the company to build similar scale in an
international market.
Ratings List
Ratings Raised; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
Rent-A-Center Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BB BB-
Recovery Rating 5 5