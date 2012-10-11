Oct 11 - Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty
credit and financial strength ratings on AAA Life Insurance Co. to 'BBBpi'
from 'BBpi'.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects the company's steady growth in total adjusted capital
from 2007 through 2011. The ratings on AAA Life reflect the company's
operating performance, which has weakened during the past five years. We
consider AAA Life's strong capital adequacy to be a company strength.
AAA Life is a Michigan-domiciled life and accident and health-insurance
company licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The
company writes individual life and annuity products, as well as group life and
accident and health products for members of the automobile clubs affiliated
with the American Automobile Association. AAA Life is owned by ACLI
Acquisition Co., a subsidiary of a group of AAA clubs. We rate AAA Life
Insurance on a stand-alone basis.
Ratings List
Upgraded To From
AAA Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Financial Strength Rating
BBBpi BBpi
