Oct 11 - Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on National Guardian Life
Insurance Co. (NGL) and upgraded its counterparty credit and financial
strength ratings on Settlers Life Insurance Co. to 'Api' from 'BBBpi'.
Rationale
The ratings on NGL are based on the company's strong capital adequacy as
measured by our model, and good operating performance based on its statutory
pretax return on revenues. NGL's acquisition strategy, which exposes the
company to potential heightened underwriting and pricing risk, partially
offsets its strengths. The company's growth strategy has placed some strain on
capital and profitability.
The upgrade of Settlers Life reflects the company's good operating performance
through year-end 2011. The rating also reflects its strong capital adequacy.
The company's limited business profile and geographic concentration somewhat
offset its strengths. In terms of its business profile, 83% of net premiums
are written in the ordinary life segment, while the remaining is derived from
the group life segment.
Based in Madison, Wis., NGL and Settlers are both insurance subsidiaries of
the National Guardian Life Insurance Group. The companies share a common
strategy and performance, and we look at them on a consolidated basis. NGL
offers primarily traditional group and individual life insurance, with some
annuity and accident and health products. Settlers offers individual ordinary,
term, and universal life, and group universal and pre-need life. Both
companies began operations in 1910 and are licensed in 49 states and the
District of Columbia.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
National Guardian Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Financial Strength Rating Api
Upgraded To From
Settlers Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Financial Strength Rating Api BBBpi
