(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on American Republic
Insurance Co.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects the company's strong capitalization and strong
liquidity as measured by our model. These strengths are offset somewhat by its
weakened operating performance in 2011, as well as the company's product-line
concentration in the accident and health business.
American Republic Insurance, which is based in Des Moines, Iowa, is a life and
health insurance company that holds licenses to do business in 49 states and
the District of Columbia. American Republic Insurance is ultimately controlled
by American Republic Mutual Holding Co. through an intermediate holding
company, American Enterprise Group Inc.
Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
American Republic Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Financial Strength Rating Api
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)