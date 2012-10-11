OVERVIEW
-- On Oct. 10, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term sovereign
ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/Negative/A-3' from
'BBB+/Negative/A-2'.
-- Under our nonsovereign ratings criteria, the highest rating we would
assign to a structured finance transaction is six notches above the
investment-grade rating on the country in which the securitized assets are
located.
-- Consequently, we have lowered our ratings on 116 tranches in 87
Spanish securitizations.
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today took various credit rating actions on 116 tranches in 87 Spanish
securitizations.
Specifically, we have:
-- Lowered our ratings on 63 tranches in 51 residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) transactions;
-- Lowered our ratings on 37 tranches in 23 small and midsize enterprise
(SME) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transactions;
-- Lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on five tranches
in three SME CLO transactions;
-- Lowered our ratings on nine tranches in eight asset-backed securities
(ABS) transactions; and
-- Lowered our ratings on two tranches in two Spanish collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) transactions.
