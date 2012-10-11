Overview
-- Albany, N.Y.-based silicone and quartz producer Momentive Performance
Materials Inc. (MPM) plans to replace its existing revolving credit facility
with a new $300 mil. asset-based revolving loan (ABL) facility.
-- MPM Escrow LLC and MPM Finance Escrow Corp., wholly-owned,
special-purpose subsidiaries of MPM, plan to jointly issue $1.1 billion of
first priority senior secured notes due 2020 for refinancing.
-- We are assigning a 'CCC+' senior secured debt rating and a '2'
recovery rating to these notes.
-- We are affirming our 'CCC' corporate credit rating on MPM.
-- We are placing our 'CCC' rating on the company's 1.5 lien notes on
CreditWatch with negative implications and affirming all our other ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's debt load is
unsustainable at the current earnings level. We will likely lower the ratings
in the next several quarters unless earnings improve significantly.
Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'CCC+'
senior secured debt rating (one notch above the corporate credit rating) and
'2' recovery rating to the proposed offering of $1.1 billion of first-priority
senior secured notes due 2020 by MPM Escrow LLC and MPM Finance Escrow Corp.
The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. If and when the escrow conditions
are satisfied (which must occur by Jan. 15, 2013), these notes will become
obligations of MPM. The company plans to use the proceeds from the notes to
repay revolver borrowings and other debt due in 2014 and 2015 and for general
corporate purposes.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC' corporate credit rating on MPM. In
addition, based on our updated recovery analysis, we placed our 'CCC' rating
on the company's $250 million 1.5 lien notes due 2020 on CreditWatch with
negative implications. If the transaction closes as currently structured, we
will lower the ratings on these notes to 'CC' (two notches below the corporate
credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
We affirmed all our other ratings on MPM and its subsidiaries. If the
transaction closes as currently structured, the company expects its existing
second priority springing lien notes will become secured, but the 'CC' issue
rating and '6' recovery rating on these notes would not change.
The outlook remains negative.
Rationale
In our view, leverage is unsustainably high, with total adjusted debt of about
$4.1 billion and debt-to-EBITDA above 15x pro forma for the refinancing. Our
debt adjustment totals about $1 billion and includes pay-in-kind (PIK) seller
notes at MPM's direct parent company, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings
Inc. (unrated), tax-adjusted unfunded postretirement obligations, and
capitalized operating leases.
The ratings on MPM reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile
and what we deem to be a "fair" business risk profile. MPM's debt and leverage
have been high ever since controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management
L.P. acquired the company from General Electric Co. in 2006. But, beginning in
the second half of 2011, earnings and cash flow weakness have caused leverage
to reach very aggressive levels. Earnings challenges stem from:
-- Overcapacity in silicones, which has resulted in very competitive
pricing;
-- A slowdown in the semiconductor industry, leading to lower demand for
quartz;
-- Customer inventory reductions in late 2011; and
-- Weaker economic conditions in Europe and China.
We estimate that during the first three quarters of 2012, pro forma for costs
associated with the current refinancing, the company used about $180 million
of cash. Our base case assumes that, despite steps to lower operating costs
and working capital, free operating cash flow will continue to be negative for
at least the next several quarters.
Key assumptions for full-year 2012 include:
-- $100 million of capital spending;
-- Pension funding of $19 million;
-- A total of about $65 million for financing costs and restructuring
outlays to achieve synergies with Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (MSC;
B-/Stable/--), which is owned by the same parent holding company; and
-- Working capital becoming a slight source of cash for the full year
2012. However, this could change if raw material costs spike.
We expect debt to continue to increase both to fund the shortfall in free
operating cash flow and as a function of the PIK feature of the seller note at
the parent holding company. Consequently, we believe debt leverage will remain
unsustainably high during the next several quarters, increasing the likelihood
of a default or debt restructuring in the absence of a meaningful reversal of
business trends. Moreover, MPM has considerably more debt than its primary
competitors, which could erode its competitiveness over time if it impedes
sufficient business reinvestment.
MPM is a large producer of silicones (representing more than 90% of sales and
about 75% of EBITDA in 2011), which are used in a wide variety of
applications. MPM also produces quartz, which is used primarily in
semiconductors. Construction, transportation, personal care, electronics, and
agriculture utilize silicones. They are generally used as an additive,
providing or enhancing attributes, such as resistance (to heat, ultraviolet
light, or chemicals), lubrication, adhesion, or viscosity. Positive industry
factors include significant consolidation and historically above-average
growth rates. MPM benefits from good diversification by end market and region,
as well as an increasing contribution from specialty products. However,
sluggish demand and significant capacity additions in 2011 have resulted in
oversupply and very competitive pricing. As a result, MPM's EBITDA margins
have dropped sharply from a peak of about 19% to below 10%.
Liquidity
Although the proposed refinancing would increase the absolute amount of
liquidity, eliminate maintenance financial covenants, and considerably extend
debt maturities, we nevertheless continue to regard liquidity as "weak" as
defined in our criteria. This is because at the current earnings level, we
expect the company's free operating cash flow to be negative for at least the
next several quarters and for liquidity to therefore contract. In our base
case forecast, EBITDA is about $200 million in 2012 (somewhat higher as
calculated under the financial covenant in MPM's existing credit facilities)
and increases only slightly in 2013. In this scenario, sources of liquidity
are insufficient to cover projected uses by the end of 2013.
MPM intends to enter into a new $300 million ABL (asset-based loan) revolving
credit facility maturing in 2017 to replace its existing $300 million
revolving credit facility and $35 million synthetic letter of credit (L/C)
facility ($33 million of L/Cs outstanding). It has obtained $270 million in
commitments from financial institutions and expects to obtain an additional
$30 million in commitments following the offering of the notes. We estimate
that following the proposed revolver and notes refinancing, the company will
have $143 million of cash and $185 million of borrowing capacity (after
deducting $78 million of L/C's issued plus borrowing base restrictions of
$37.5 million or 12.5% of the facility amount). If the refinancing is
completed as currently structured, MPM would have no significant debt
maturities until 2016.
Recovery analysis
If the company completes the refinancing as currently structured (including
the new $300 million ABL facility), MPM's first-priority senior secured debt
rating will be rated 'CCC+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating) with
a recovery rating of '2', indicating prospects for substantial (70% to 90%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. All its other debt, including its
1.5 lien notes, second-priority notes, and subordinated notes, will be rated
'CC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of
'6', denoting prospects for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. For the full recovery analysis, please see our recovery
report on MPM to be published shortly.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that silicone overcapacity and a
tepid global economy will cause MPM's free operating cash flow to be negative
for at least the next several quarters, causing liquidity to contract. We are
likely to lower the ratings during the next several quarters if industry
conditions fail to improve sufficiently to enable MPM to achieve cash flow
neutrality and stabilize liquidity, heightening the probability of a payment
default. We could also lower the ratings sooner if the proposed $300 million
ABL and notes financing is not completed as currently structured, or if the
company voluntarily restructures or repurchases its debt in such a way that
results in anything less than full and timely repayment.
On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if earnings and cash
flow strengthen, leverage declines, and liquidity stabilizes at a level we
consider adequate.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
Sept. 18, 2012
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008
-- General Criteria: Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And
'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Corporate credit rating CCC/Negative/NR
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Senior secured B-
Recovery rating 1
Senior secured CC
Recovery rating 6
Senior unsecured CC
Recovery rating 6
Subordinated CC
Recovery rating 6
Momentive Performance Materials GmbH
Senior secured B-
Recovery rating 1
Momentive Performance Materials USA Inc.
Senior secured B-
Recovery rating 1
New Rating
MPM Escrow LLC
MPM Finance Escrow Corp.
Senior secured
US$1.1 bil first-priority sr secd
nts due 10/15/2020 CCC+
Recovery rating 2
Rating Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Senior secured
$250m 1.5 lien nts due 2020 CCC /Watch Neg CCC
Recovery rating 4 4
