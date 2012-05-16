(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo LLC's debt leverage remains high due to a cash flow profile that remains under pressure because of falling natural gas prices and reduced transportation rates on portions of its system. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on NGPL to 'B+' from 'BB-' and removing the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We are also lowering our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes and preliminary term loan rating to 'B+' from 'BB-' and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The stable rating outlook reflects that despite weak market conditions, cash flows and debt leverage will likely remain in a relative narrow band. Rating Action On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior debt ratings on Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 15, 2011. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' rating and a '3' recovery rating to the company's pending up to $600 million senior secured note issuance. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We expect the existing senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2037 to ultimately be secured on a pari passu basis with the proposed notes, term loan, and revolving credit facility. In addition, we lowered our preliminary term loan rating to 'B+' from 'BB-' and removed the rating from Negative CreditWatch. The preliminary '3' recovery rating remains unchanged. Rationale We base the downgrade on our expectation that NGPL's cash flow profile will remain weak and its debt leverage that will be slightly higher than previously expected as natural gas market conditions continue to soften. We expect debt to EBITDA to be about 7.5x in 2012 (which is slightly higher than our December 2011 expectation of above 6.5x). The company's cash flows continue to be under pressure due to reduced transportation rates on portions of its pipeline system and less fuel retention, low natural gas prices, and limited price volatility. We expect this environment to persist through at least 2012 and 2013 due to excess Mid-Continent gas supplies and limited opportunities to take advantage of regional pricing differences. In addition, we lowered our natural gas price assumptions on April 18, 2012, to $2.00 per million Btu (mmBtu) for 2012 and $2.75 per mmBtu for 2013 (see related criteria and research section). We think NGPL's commodity gas sales and services activities will continue to be negatively affected by this pricing environment. NGPL's refinancing risk was not a factor in the downgrade. The company is raising sufficient capital, in our view, to fund its April 16, 2012, tender offer to purchase its $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes due December 2012 (about 40% of total debt). Funds will be obtained from NGPL's pending up to $600 million issuance of senior notes, a term loan of up to $750 million, and cash on-hand and new equity contributions from its sponsors. NGPL will also put in place a new $75 million revolving credit facility which will replace its existing facility. In addition, NGPL's sponsors are contributing $550 million of cash to repay Myria Acquisition LLC's (Myria; an unrated consortium of investors that owns 80% of NGPL) bank loan and swap breakage costs, which reduces the need for NGPL to distribute monies to Myria and instead could repay its own debt with excess free cash flow. Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on NGPL on the company's stand-alone credit quality. The rating does not address any credit risks of its shareholders. Myria owns 80% of NGPL and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/--) owns 20%. In Standard & Poor's opinion, NGPL is bankruptcy remote from its owners because near-unanimous consent is required for a NGPL bankruptcy filing and unanimous shareholder approval is required for all major operating decisions. However, KMI's operational and managerial support, available through a 15-year operating contract, is a factor when we analyze NGPL's operations. As of March 31, 2012, NGPL had about $3 billion of reported debt. The stand-alone rating on NGPL reflects its "strong" business profile, somewhat offset by its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our criteria. Standard & Poor's views the steady cash flows from firm contracts for storage services as an important element that underpins credit quality. NGPL's abundant storage capacity, which is not experiencing cash flow weakness following the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) settlement, is significantly larger than other gas pipelines in the Mid-Continent region and somewhat enhances its competitive position. NGPL's transportation services are also in demand, with volumes solid on most of its system. However, lower recontracting rates (the weighted average remaining contract life is nearly two years for transportation and slightly less than three years for storage) is leading to somewhat eroding cash flows due to the FERC settlement and as contracts roll off as a result of substantial competition in several delivery markets. The FERC settlement, with the first full-year impact to be reflected as of June 30, 2012, has reduced storage and transportation revenues as well as the amount of gas retained for commodity gas sales across the NGPL system. Volumes and rates on NGPL's Louisiana transportation line (Louisiana to Texas) are experiencing the most pressure due to weak basis spreads, albeit further material weakness of basis spreads on this line is limited due to their low level. Volumes on the Amarillo and Gulf Coast transportation lines remain steady as they move up to the Chicago area, with investment-grade utilities and gas local distribution companies the majority of shippers and recontracting at similar rates and volumes.. We project rates for NGPL's transportation lines at or near current levels so a slight further reduction would not notably alter our view of NGPL's credit quality. We expect the company to continue to face recontracting risk in the near term because energy trading and marketing companies, which are opportunistic in nature and are being hurt by low gas prices and regional price differentials, hold a meaningful amount of NGPL's capacity. Low natural gas prices and volatility continue to draw down cash flows on NGPL's operational sales activities, most notably the value of the gas it retains for sale (though it has hedged a meaningful amount in the near term) and short-term services such as line packing and cushion gas sales. However, further cash flow weakness in these business segments is limited due to low gas prices and little volatility. We view the company's financial profile as highly leveraged, reflecting weak cash flow and high debt leverage metrics. In 2012, we expect debt to EBITDA to be about 7.5x and EBITDA interest coverage of about 2x. NGPL's transportation rates and the level and volatility of natural gas prices strongly influence the company's cash flows and resulting debt leverage. We expect the company to repay borrowings on its term loan rather than paying a dividend with its free cash flow, which could lead to an improvement in debt leverage. While a material improvement in debt leverage may take a few years, we think this step alleviates some near-term pressure and signals a commitment to maintaining the balance sheet. Liquidity We view NGPL's overall liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. This assessment reflects the company's $1.25 billion debt maturity in December 2012. Upon refinancing of these December 2012 notes via the tender offer, proceeds of which will in part be sourced from the pending senior notes issuance, we would expect to revise the liquidity descriptor to "adequate." Upon refinancing, we project liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 2x in 2012, with a decline in this ratio to slightly less than 1.5x in early 2013 due to a sizable $58 million storage optimization project. We expect cash sources in 2012 will consist of projected funds from operations (FFO) of about $150 million. We have not included $74 million of availability under the company's $75 million revolving credit facility in our analysis because we expect the revolver's financial covenant to lack meaningful cushion in 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NGPL's consolidated leverage ratio ($3 billion of debt to $451 million of trailing-12-months' EBITDA) was 6.57x relative to its covenant of 6.75x (albeit this will be increased to 9.75x in the new revolving credit facility). Cash uses consist of capital requirements and mandatory term loan debt amortization of about $85 million. The term loan includes a 60% cash sweep obligation so we expect the company to use the majority of remaining free cash flow, after capital expenditures and term loan debt amortization, to reduce term loan borrowings. Other potential cash uses, such as working capital needs and collateral-posting requirements, are not significant. Recovery analysis For the recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NGPL published Jan. 31, 2012 on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects that despite weak market conditions, cash flows and debt leverage will likely remain in a relative narrow band. Although the ratings take into account the current reduced level of transportation rates and natural gas prices, we could lower the ratings further if market conditions and key credit measures notably deteriorate. Specifically, EBITDA interest coverage of less than 1.5x and debt to EBITDA above 8x due to prolonged weakness in market conditions could warrant a lower rating. We do not expect to raise the rating unless we see a material change in the company's financial risk profile. We could raise the rating if key credit metrics improve, such that the company sustains debt to EBITDA at less than 6.5x, which it could achieve via a reduction in term loan borrowings or slightly improved EBITDA levels. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Lowered To From NGPL PipeCo LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Neg/-- New Ratings NGPL PipeCo LLC Senior Secured Notes B+ Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Lowered; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From NGPL PipeCo LLC Senior Unsecured Notes B+ BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 Senior Secured Term Loan B+(prelim) BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3(prelim) 3(prelim) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)