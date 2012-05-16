May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' subordinated debt rating to Protective Life Corp.'s issuance of 250 million notes due in 2042. Protective will use the proceeds along with cash on and or its existing credit facility to redeem a portion of its callable hybrid securities. Because this is simply a replacement of the current hybrid securities at more favorable terms, we still view the current securities as hybrid securities and give them intermediate equity content treatment. On a pro-forma basis, we expect fixed-charge coverage to be more than 9x (more than expectations at the current rating level), and management to lower leverage to about 30% following the implementation of ASU No. 2010-26, which provided more restrictive guidelines when deferring acquisition costs. RATINGS LIST Protective Life Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- New Rating Protective Life Corp. $250 Mil. Subordinated Notes BBB