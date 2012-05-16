(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OAO Severstal's (Severstal) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is at the end of this release. The affirmation reflects Severstal's ability to maintain credit metrics consistent with the 'BB' category during 2011. The company's EBITDAR margin decreased to 22.6% in FY11 from 23.9% in FY10 due to the deconsolidation of gold segment. Severstal's excess capacity in iron ore and coking coal in Russia boosted profitability, as the relative prices of steel raw materials vs. steel products were at one of the highest levels of the past five years in 2011. Fitch notes the healthy performance of the main steel consuming industries (construction, automotive and pipe production) in Russia in 2011, which resulted in an increase in apparent steel products consumption by 16% in 2011 yoy. Demand-driving factors in steel-consuming industries will likely remain strong in the medium term. Severstal will benefit from expected increase of demand for steel products in Russia in 2012. The company finalised investment projects at its North American steelmaking facilities, Deaborn and Columbus in 2011, which will likely improve their competitiveness and operating performance in 2012. A change in the company's strategy with a focus on growing markets and more profitable mining operations may be beneficial in the long term. However, it will require additional investments in the medium term. Fitch expects the EBITDAR margin to decrease to 17%-19% in 2012 and net EBITDAR leverage to increase to 1.6x by end-2012 (1.2x at end-2011). The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-' Local currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-' National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+ (rus)'; Stable Outlook (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)