Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Farm Bureau Life
Insurance Co. of MI (FBL of MI).
Rationale
The rating on FBL of MI is based on the company's strong capital adequacy and
strong operating performance as shown by its statutory pretax return on
assets. These strengths are offset by the company's limited geographic
presence, reflected by its single-state concentration.
Based in Lansing, Mich., FBL of MI is an indirect subsidiary of Michigan Farm
Bureau Group. The company primarily writes ordinary life insurance and annuity
products, mainly for the agricultural market in Michigan. We rate the company
on a stand-alone basis.
Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. of MI
Counterparty Credit Rating
Financial Strength Rating Api
This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy,
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Jon D Reichert, New York (1) 212-438-7234;
jon_reichert@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Rodney A Clark, FSA, New York (1) 212-438-7245;
rodney_clark@standardandpoors.com
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model,
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES,
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental,
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs,
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of
such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of
any information it receives.
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof.
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic
information received in connection with each analytical process.
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned.
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com.
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
All rights reserved.
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect,
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services,
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176;
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758
EOTMARKER
[log off] [home page]
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1)
<< back
Transmission history : 1 alert filed
Time USN User Headline
12/10/2012 WNA7 WE S&P AFFIRMS FARM BUREAU LIFE INSURANCE CO.
10:32:59 93 SCRIP OF MI 'API' RATING
Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its
'Api' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Farm Bureau Life
Insurance Co. of MI (FBL of MI). Rationale The rating on FBL of MI is based on
the company's strong capital adequacy and strong operating performance as shown
by its statutory pretax return on assets. These strengths are offset by the
company's limited geographic presence, reflected by its single-state
concentration. Based in Lansing, Mich., FBL of MI is an indirect subsidiary of
Michigan Farm Bureau Group. The company primarily writes ordinary life insurance
and annuity products, mainly for the agricultural market in Michigan. We rate
the company on a stand-alone basis. Related Criteria And Research Ratings
Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. of MI Counterparty Credit Rating
Financial Strength Rating Api This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by
Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and
may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has
used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards
established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not
guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this
rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Jon D Reichert, New York (1) 212-438-7234;
jon_reichert@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Rodney A Clark, FSA, New
York (1) 212-438-7245; rodney_clark@standardandpoors.com No content (including
ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application
or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse
engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a
database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard &
Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content
shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any
third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders,
employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy,
completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not
responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of
the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the
security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided
on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED
WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental,
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs,
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection
with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on
and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its
management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other
business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor
except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources
it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty
of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To
the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in
one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory
purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such
acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any
duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an
acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been
suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units
separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity
of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may
have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has
established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain
nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P
may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from
issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right
to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are
made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and
www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be
distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party
redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at
www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to
users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom
they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous
access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use
the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's
Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard
& Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective
credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable
digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a
subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time
information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500;
LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Affirms Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.
of MI 'Api' Rating yes