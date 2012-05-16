(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We anticipate that Germany-based auto and truck parts manufacturer Continental AG's credit metrics will continue to improve in 2012 and beyond on the back of solid free operating cash flow generation and modest dividend payments. -- Also, we believe the credit quality and liquidity of Continental's major shareholder, Schaeffler AG, has improved. -- We are therefore raising the corporate credit rating on Continental to 'BB-' from 'B+'. -- The positive outlook reflects our opinion that Continental could improve its financial risk profile through further debt reduction if its discretionary cash flows continue to be positive. Rating Action On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on German automotive supplier Continental AG to 'BB-' from 'B+' to reflect both the improved credit metrics of Continental and the better credit quality and liquidity of its parent Schaeffler AG. The outlook is positive. Rationale The upgrade reflects our opinion that Continental is likely to continue to improve its financial risk profile throughout 2012 and beyond, notably as a result of solid generation of free operating cash flows (FOCF) and only modest dividend payments. The upgrade also reflects the improvement in credit quality of Continental's parent Schaeffler Ag (B/Positive/--). We base our opinion on the recovery of demand in the automotive and industrial machinery sector that currently benefits Schaeffler. Another influencing factor is Schaeffler's improved liquidity position following the refinancing of its bank debt. Schaeffler's credit rating is weaker than Continental's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)--a factor that we continue to incorporate into Continental's financial risk profile, which we assess as "highly leveraged." We assess Continental's SACP as 'bbb-'. The SACP is not a rating, but a component of the rating. The corporate credit rating on Continental remains dependent on the application of our parent-subsidiary criteria. Schaeffler, together with two banks, holds a stake of 60% voting rights in Continental and has four representatives on Continental's supervisory board. Despite the fact that Continental's bank facility agreements include covenants protecting creditors and bond indentures that include incurrence covenants protecting Continental, we incorporate Schaeffler's influence over Continental's strategic actions and its rating in our rating assessment of Continental. In view of our base-case expectations for 2012, we believe Continental should be able to generate positive FOCF of about EUR600 million to EUR700 million. Given the dividend payout of EUR300 million, Continental is likely to continue to reduce debt in 2012. Therefore, we anticipate that funds from operations to debt will be at the upper end of our earlier expected range of 30% to 35% in 2012 and debt to EBITDA to be about 2.0x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, these two ratios were 29% and 2.4x, respectively. First-quarter results were solid, in line with our base-case expectation that Continental should reach high-single-digit revenue growth and an EBIT margin of about 10% in 2012. Revenues increased 13% year on year, thanks to higher light-vehicle production and better pricing in the tire division. Operating earnings (EBITDA) were up to EUR1.182 billion, implying an EBITDA margin of 14.2%. The reported EBIT margin was 10.6%, versus 10.0% in the comparable period of 2011. Continental's bank facility includes covenants restrictions on dividends and special dividends, as well as prohibitions on loans and guarantees to major shareholders. Continental cannot undertake acquisitions or joint-ventures exceeding EUR750 million. In view of the contractual ring-fencing of Continental's assets and cash, any combination of Schaeffler's assets with those of Continental appears to be subject to the prior consent of the Continental lending group. We continue to view Continental's business risk profile as "satisfactory," underpinned by solid market shares; sustainable market positions, size, diversity, and technological capabilities; and an ability to generate above-industry-average profitability. The financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and reflects Schaeffler's weaker credit profile. Liquidity Under our criteria, we view Continental's liquidity as "adequate." Liquidity is supported by: -- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR1.3 billion as of March 31, 2012, of which we view EUR400 million as necessary to support ongoing operations. -- Available credit lines of EUR2.4 billion as of March 31, 2012. The majority of these lines comprise the EUR1.6 billion of availability under the EUR2.5 billion revolving credit facility due April 2014. -- Projected positive discretionary cash flow (projected FOCF in our base case, less dividends of EUR300 million) of about EUR300 million to EUR400 million. Hence, cash flows from ongoing operations support liquidity and financial flexibility. As of March 31, 2012, short-term financial maturities reported by Continental amounted to EUR2.5 billion. Because draw-downs on the revolving credit facility are short term, we include the EUR900 million utilization in short-term debt. The contractual maturity of the EUR900 million is, however, April 2014. Remaining financial maturities in 2012 include EUR500 million commercial paper usage and a EUR300 million loan from the European Investment Bank. Therefore, existing sources safely cover short-term maturities of EUR1.6 billion. In our view, liquidity is likewise sufficient to cover seasonal working capital swings that normally absorb operating cash flows in the earlier part of the year. The next large maturity is a syndicated bank facility maturing in April 2014, of which EUR2.9 billion is currently outstanding, excluding the amounts drawn under the revolver. Continental has indicated that it will start addressing this maturity in early 2013, which corresponds with our observations over past years that Continental refinances larger maturities in a timely manner. As of March 31, 2012, Continental was safely in compliance with the financial covenants of the EUR5.375 billion syndicated bank facility. In our view, covenants in the bank facility provide significant headroom for subsequent years and we view the risk of a covenant breach as low at this stage. Recovery analysis The rating on the senior secured notes issued by Continental's financial vehicle, Conti-Gummi Finance B.V. (not rated) is 'BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating on Continental. The recovery ratings on the EUR3.0 billion senior secured notes (comprising EUR1.0 billion notes due 2017, EUR750 million due 2015, EUR625 million notes due 2016, and EUR625 million notes due 2018) remain at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery ratings on the notes reflect our significant going-concern valuation of the company, given its strong brand name and leading position in certain automotive component segments. It also reflects a relatively creditor-friendly jurisdiction, Germany. The recovery rating on the notes is constrained, however, by the notes' weak security package, mainly comprising share pledges and the bank facilities' maintenance financial covenants. To calculate recoveries, we stimulate a default scenario and estimate recoveries for the different debt types. For Continental, we estimate the stressed enterprise value at about EUR9.4 billion at the point of default. In our view, a default would likely result from a significant deterioration in operating performance and reduced free cash flow generation at Continental's automobile business. Moreover, we also assume that the hypothetical default would most likely be triggered by the group's inability to refinance its senior secured notes maturing in July 2015. We have moved the hypothetical default year to 2015 from 2014 because we assume that the company will be able to refinance its maturing debt in 2014. At the point of default, EBITDA would decline to EUR1.7 billion. The EUR3.0 billion notes issued by Conti-Gummi Finance, similar to the term loan, are guaranteed by the entities generating the majority of the group's revenues and EBITDA and secured by a pledge on the shares of these entities. The security pooling agreement stipulates that the noteholders rank pari passu with the syndicated bank facilities through the shares pledge security. However, we believe there is a risk that the bank facilities could get security on the tangible assets on the path to default because of the maintenance financial covenants. To estimate the company's stressed value, we used a multiple of 5.5x of our stressed EBITDA at the point of default. We increased this multiple from 5.0x to reflect recent operating performance, a satisfactory business risk profile, and a comparison with close peers. This gives a stressed enterprise value of about EUR9.4 billion at the point of default. We assume that Continental would refinance the revolver and term loan C on similar terms. After deducting priority liabilities of about EUR3 billion, comprising enforcement costs, 50% of the net pension deficit, accounts receivable, finance leases, and structurally senior debt of subsidiary companies, there is a residual value available to senior creditors of about EUR6.5 billion. The total amount of the notes and senior secured debt ranking pari passu would be about EUR9.2 billion, including prepetition interest. This results in recovery prospects at the high end of the 50%-70% range for the senior creditors, supporting our recovery rating of '3'. We base our recovery assessment on Continental's SACP and do not take into account any actions that Schaeffler may take. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that further positive rating actions are closely linked to an improvement of the rating on Schaeffler. This is because we primarily base the corporate credit rating on Continental on the application of our parent-subsidiary criteria. If Schaeffler's credit rating improves, we could upgrade Continental. We could likewise raise the rating if Continental continues to generate discretionary cash flows, leading to further significant debt reduction. We could also raise the rating if we believe Schaeffler's influence over Continental has diminished. This could result if Schaeffler were to sell a significant share of its holdings in Continental, so that Schaeffler's potential influence over the annual shareholder meeting is substantially lower. Because the rating is primarily the result of parent-subsidiary criteria, we view an indicative ratio for an upgrade as insignificant. A negative rating action could occur if Continental's operating performance were to weaken. Specifically, FFO to debt would have to fall below 15%, something that we view as unlikely at this stage, given our base-case scenario that Continental is likely to achieve FFO to debt in the range of 30% to 35% in 2012, with minor improvements beyond. Senior Secured Debt* EUR1 bil. 7.5% nts due 09/15/2017 BB- B+ Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR625 mil. 7.125% nts due 10/15/2018 BB- B+ Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR625 mil. 6.5% nts due 01/15/2016 BB- B+ Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR750 mil. 8.5% nts due 07/15/2015 BB- B+ Recovery Rating 3 3 *Guaranteed by Continental AG. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)