(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Wolverine Healthcare Analytics, currently a business unit within Thomson Reuters, is being acquired by Veritas Capital for $1.25 billion. -- The purchase price is being partly funded by $850 million of new debt; Veritas is contributing about $460 million of common equity. -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating, a 'B+' issue-level rating to the senior secured credit facility and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the senior unsecured notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating trends will remain largely intact in 2012 and that leverage will remain high, over 6x. Rating Action On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Wolverine Healthcare Analytics. At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to Wolverine's $575 million senior secured credit facility. The facility consists of a $50 million revolver due 2017 and a $525 million term loan B due 2019. The senior secured recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $325 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. The unsecured recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Wolverine Healthcare Analytics reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile, as evidenced by its niche position as a provider of healthcare analytical services in a moderately competitive market of much larger players. This is despite Wolverine's business model, which provides significant sources of recurring revenue. We consider Wolverine to have a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile because initial pro forma adjusted leverage will be more than 6x and annualized funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be about 10%. We believe continued demand for Wolverine's healthcare analytics will support low-single-digit growth over the near term. Escalating health care costs and pending health care reform will continue driving demand for Wolverine's services as customers seek to lower costs. Demand is driven by a range of customers, primarily government, hospitals, and employers, who want to use one or more of the five software solutions to help manage healthcare costs, improve health care quality, and in the case of pharmaceutical and clinician segments, improve patient care. Although we expect all customer segments to grow, the hospital and employer segments should grow faster than the others because of those customers' desires to lower their healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes, respectively. We expect contract expansion to be the primary revenue growth driver, with some additional benefit from price escalators built into the relatively short-term contracts. Our expectation for EBITDA margins in the mid-20% range is predicated on our belief that the higher costs of being a standalone entity will be mostly offset by the elimination of shared services from Thomson Reuters. We believe Wolverine could use discretionary free cash flow for acquisitions instead of debt reduction. Accordingly, we expect leverage to remain high, at 6x or more, for the near to medium term. Wolverine's highly leveraged financial risk profile primarily reflects the substantial amount of debt being incurred for Veritas' purchase of the company. This high level of debt results in pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 6x and FFO to total debt of 10%; both metrics are consistent with our highly leveraged financial risk assessment. Additionally, the sponsor ownership also makes it possible that growing debt capacity could be used for shareholder friendly actions. We views Wolverine's business risk profile as weak, reflecting its niche position as a provider of healthcare analytical services in a moderately competitive and highly fragmented market where the primary competition includes much larger, better capitalized players. We believe the healthcare analytics market, as a whole, offers multiple solutions to the issues Wolverine's customers face. We further believe it is a relatively small competitor in a highly fragmented market increasingly dominated by very large participants. Wolverine's primary competition is Optum (a division of UnitedHealthcare), Aetna, and Hewlett Packard. The significant financial resources of these companies gives them the ability to quickly enter new markets and to leverage their existing member databases to offer additional services to existing clients. Wolverine has a contract-based subscription services model helps to provide revenue visibility, but the contracts are relatively short (about three years). The absence of a track record as a standalone entity is also a credit negative. Wolverine has an approximate 10% market share in the healthcare analytical services field, indicating the highly fragmented nature of this market. Its six customers segments, Employers, Hospitals, U.S. Government, Health Plans, Clinicians, and Pharmaceutical companies, use one or more of its five software solutions. The weak business risk profile considers its "blue chip" customer base, more than 1,000 hospitals, and leading pharmaceutical companies. Wolverine does not have any customer concentration. While the fragmented market is indicative of relatively low barriers to entry to the healthcare analytics industry, we believe Wolverine's database of more than 28 billion patient records, among many health plans, provides it with some advantage over its competitors. Many of the companies have been customers for more than five years, and the relatively small cost of its subscription software compared with customers' total healthcare spend leads to retention and renewal rates of more than 90%. Additionally, 84% of 2011 revenues were contractually recurring, providing good visibility into future revenues. Liquidity Wolverine's liquidity is adequate, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of its liquidity include: -- We expect sources to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next two years. The lack of financial maintenance covenants enables access to the $50 million revolver which, together with our expectation of more than $40 million of operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover capital expenditures of $40 million. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%. -- Wolverine is unlikely be able to absorb a low-probability, high-risk event without refinancing. -- The nearest maturity is 2017, when its revolver is due. Recovery analysis We assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to Wolverine's $575 million senior secured credit facility. The facility consists of a $50 million revolver due 2017 and a $525 million term loan B due 2019. The senior secured recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $325 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. The unsecured recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Wolverine to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Wolverine reflects our expectation for modest revenue and EBITDA growth and sustained high leverage, at more than 5x, because we expect management to allocate free cash flow to acquisitions, rather than debt reduction. We could raise our rating if management's track record running Wolverine as an independent entity exceeds our expectations. This would be evidenced by higher than expected revenue and EBITDA growth and the use of free cash flow for permanent debt reduction. Revenues would have to increase by at least 10% and EBITDA margins would have to improve to about 34%. This would then result in leverage declining to less than 5x, and FFO to total debt being sustained at more than 12% for more than four quarters. Conversely, we could lower the rating if demand for the company's analytic solutions is lower than we expect and the company's leverage increases to more than 7x. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Wolverine Healthcare Analytics New Rating Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured $525 mil term loan B due 2019 B+ Recovery Rating 2 $50 mil revolving bank ln due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured $325 mil 9.% nts due 05/31/2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)