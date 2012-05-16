(The following statement was released by the rating agency) -- Netherlands-based life insurer Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering (DL Leven) intends to issue subordinated fixed-to-floating 30-year notes. -- We are assigning a 'BBB+' rating to the proposed issue and are expecting to classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" according to our criteria. -- The notes will replace an existing loan, issued in 2008. May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'BBB+' junior subordinated long-term debt rating to the proposed fixed-to-floating-rate subordinated notes of Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering N.V. (A/Stable). The rating is subject to confirmation of the final terms and conditions. The rating reflects our standard notching for junior subordinated debt issues, which in this instance is two notches below the long-term counterparty credit rating on Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering N.V. The notes are expected to be classified as having "intermediate equity content" under our criteria. The notes will carry a fixed rate coupon until August 2022 when, if they are not called, they will convert to a floating rate. We understand that the step-up will be no more than 100 basis points above the initial margin. The notes are of a 30-year duration, but may be called after 10 years or on any quarterly interest payment date thereafter. The notes include an optional deferral clause, allowing DL Leven to defer coupon payments on any payment date, unless a dividend or payment on a parity or junior security has been paid in the previous six months. Deferred coupons are, however, cumulative and become payable on the payment of dividends or payments on parity or junior securities. The inclusion is subject to the issue being considered eligible for regulatory solvency, and if the aggregate amount of included issues is no more than the total eligible for regulatory solvency. Our classification of the notes in the "intermediate equity content" category may change if the final Solvency II implementation measures preclude eligibility of the notes as regulatory capital. The notes will replace an existing part of the Delta Lloyd group's capital structure. Because we expect to classify them as "intermediate equity content," however, their issuance will enhance our view of the group's capital adequacy. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)