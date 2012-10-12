Australia job ads rise 0.4 pct in May - ANZ
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian job advertisements rose for a third straight month in May, a promising sign for continued labour demand even as official figures on employment remain patchy.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on Brazilian telecommunications operator Telefonica Brasil S.A. (brAAA/Stable/--) are not affected following the CreditWatch negative placement of its parent company Telefonica S.A. (BBB/Watch Neg/--).
Despite a possible one-notch downgrade of Telelefonica S.A., the stable outlook on Telefonica Brasil reflects that its corporate credit rating will remain unchanged. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian job advertisements rose for a third straight month in May, a promising sign for continued labour demand even as official figures on employment remain patchy.
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.