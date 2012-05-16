(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
May 16 - With energy consumption worldwide projected to
roughly double in the next 35 years, conventional wisdom says
renewable sources of power will play a big role in meeting
demand. But the conventional wisdom may be wrong. In a report
just published on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services says cost, feasibility, and political wrangling are
standing in the way of near-term renewable-energy expansion,
globally and in the U.S. The report, titled "Support For
Renewable Energy Inches Ahead While Global Energy Demand Grows
By Leaps And Bounds," says that even fast-growing economies in
Asia, where energy consumption looks set to far outpace that in
other regions, seem content to rely on fossil fuels for the time
being.
About 80% of the world's energy needs are met using fossil
fuels. Yet, wind power, which is among the world's
fastest-growing sources of renewable energy, represented just
1.5% of global electricity production by the end of 2008. Europe
is light-years ahead of the rest of the world in using it. But
such technology doesn't come cheap.
Solar power may provide a more cost-effective alternative to
wind power. Currently, solar power contributes only about 0.1%
of U.S. electricity production, but U.S. solar capacity is
growing quickly. Industry groups predict solar power use will
meet 10% of the country's energy needs by 2025.