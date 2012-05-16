May 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to the
$1.6 billion of new five-year, 10-year and 30-year senior
unsecured notes issued by Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp.
(BHFC). The notes are guaranteed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The
'A+' ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on BHFC's
outstanding senior unsecured notes that are guaranteed by BRK. A
complete list of ratings and rating actions is shown at the end
of this release.
The ratings on the notes primarily reflect the strength of
BRK. Fitch's ratings on BRK are supported by the extremely
strong capitalization and market position of its insurance
subsidiaries, solid operating performance with good
diversification across business lines, and excellent financial
flexibility and liquidity. Balanced against these strengths are
material risk exposures related to an above-average investment
allocation to common stocks, a substantial position in equity
derivatives, insured natural catastrophe exposures, and various
issues associated with the company's acquisition strategy and
succession planning.
Proceeds from the senior notes are to be used to retire a
portion of BHFC's $700 million aggregate principal, 4.75% senior
notes due May 2012 and replace BHFC's $1 billion aggregate
principal, 4% senior notes that matured in April 2012.
BRK's consolidated financial leverage was 26% of total
capital as of March 31, 2012 and consolidated interest coverage
for the first three months of 2012 was 8.x1x. Both financial
leverage and interest coverage ratios are not expected to change
meaningfully since proceeds from the $1.6 billion issuance of
senior notes will be used to pay maturing debt. Excluding
derivative gains of $1 billion, BRK's interest coverage for the
first 3 months of 2012 was 6.x6x.
BRK's debt-to-total capital and debt-to-tangible capital
ratios at the holding company level (including debt issued by
the company's finance company subsidiaries and guaranteed by
BRK) were 20% and 27%, respectively, at March 31, 2012. The
agency views BRK's ability to fund finance operations at a low
cost as an important competitive advantage for the finance
operations and also notes that much of the finance company debt
is guaranteed by BRK.
Fitch's expectation is that BRK's major business units, such
as the company's utilities and railroad business, will service
their own debt.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance
subsidiaries (National Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no
longer consistent with the current 'AA+' rating. Measures of
credit quality include Fitch's judgment of capitalization, a
total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net
leverage (excluding affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp
and persistent reduction in underwriting profits.
--A run-rate debt-to-tangible capital ratio from the holding
company, insurance and finance operations (including debt issued
or guaranteed by the holding company) that exceeds 30%.
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure
such as its equity index put derivative portfolio.
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash
below $10 billion or approximately 5x consolidated interest
expense.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios
attributed to the holding company, insurance and finance
operations. Fitch believes that this would likely require the
scaling back of the finance operations. Fitch has assigned the
following ratings: Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--$750 million 1.6% senior notes due May 2017 'A+';
--$350 million 3.0% senior notes due May 2022 'A+';
--$500 million 4.4% senior notes due May 2042 'A+'.
Fitch took no action on the following ratings: Berkshire
Hathaway, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-'.
--$1.2 billion floating rate senior notes due Feb. 2013
'A+';
--$1.4 billion 2.125% senior notes due Feb. 2013 'A+';
--$750 million floating rate senior notes due Aug. 2014
'A+';
--$1.7 billion 3.20% senior notes Feb. 2015 'A+';
--$750 million 2.20% senior notes due Aug. 2016 'A+';
--$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% senior notes due Aug. 2021 'A+';
--$600 million 3.40% senior notes due Jan. 2022 'A+'.
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--IDR 'AA-';
--$700 million 4.75% notes due May 2012 'A+';
--$750 million 5.125% notes due Sept. 2012 'A+';
--$500 million 4.5% notes due Jan. 2013 'A+';
--$1 billion 4.6% notes due May 2013 'A+';
--$1 billion 5.0% notes due Aug. 2013 'A+';
--$950 million 4.625% notes due Oct. 2013 'A+';
--$375 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2014
'A+';
--$375 million 1.50% senior notes due Jan. 2014 'A+';
--$400 million 5.1% notes due July 2014 'A+';
--$1 billion 4.85% notes due Jan. 2015 'A+';
--$500 million 2.45% senior notes due Dec. 2015 'A+';
--$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$750 million 4.25% senior notes due Jan. 2021 'A+';
--$750 million 5.750% senior notes due Jan. 2040 'A+'.