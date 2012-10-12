(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Oct. 10, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3'
from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook on Spain remains negative.
-- Under our criteria, we generally cap the ratings on domestic insurers
at the level of the sovereign local currency rating.
-- As a result, we are lowering our ratings on Spanish reinsurer Nacional
de Reaseguros S.A. by two notches to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain.
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its insurer
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Spanish reinsurer
Nacional de Reaseguros S.A. (Nacional) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The rating action follows our lowering of the long- and short-term ratings on
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings
Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook
Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our
criteria, our view of country risk generally constrains our ratings on an
insurer (see "Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial
Strength Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003, and "Nonsovereign Ratings That
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14,
2011). Following the sovereign rating action, country risk has, in our view,
increased.
The ratings on Nacional reflect our view of its strong capitalization, strong
operating performance, and good competitive position. We consider these
factors to be partly offset by the group's weakening financial risk profile
and exposure to country risk, which we regard as high. We further consider
that the downgrade of Spain shows the increased risk in Nacional's investment
portfolio and capitalization. The company's investment portfolio includes a
large amount of domestic debt and bank deposits, the quality of which has
deteriorated to only a good level. A further constraint is the company's
largely domestic customer base.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Nacional reflects that on our long-term ratings on
Spain and our view of the potential heightening of country risk for the
company if we were to lower the sovereign rating further.
We could lower the ratings on Nacional if we were to lower the ratings on
Spain, or if there were a significant weakening of Nacional's business or
financial risk profile. We would likely revise the outlook on Nacional to
stable if the outlook on Spain were revised to stable.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Nacional de Reaseguros S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)