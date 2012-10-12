(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Oct. 10, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3'
from 'BBB+/A-2', and maintained a negative outlook.
-- Under our criteria, we generally cap the ratings on domestic insurers
at the level of the sovereign local currency rating.
-- As a result, we are lowering our ratings on Spanish insurer Compania
Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A. by one notch to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain.
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its insurer
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Spanish credit insurer
Compania Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A. (CESCE) to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating action follows our lowering of the long- and short-term ratings on
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings
Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook
Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our
criteria, our view of country risk generally constrains our ratings on an
insurer (see "Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial
Strength Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003, and "Nonsovereign Ratings That
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14,
2011). Following the sovereign rating action, country risk has, in our view,
increased.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we consider
CESCE's role for the government to be "very important" and the link between
them to be "strong". However, because CESCE writes the majority of its
business in Spain and most of its assets comprise Spanish debt, our rating on
CESCE is constrained by the rating on Spain.
The ratings reflect our view of CESCE's good capitalization and good
competitive position. We consider these factors to be partly offset by the
group's weakening financial risk profile and exposure to country risk, which
we consider to be high. In our view, the downgrade of Spain demonstrates the
increased risk in CESCE's investment portfolio and the company's reduced
financial flexibility. This is because the Spanish government is CESCE's
majority owner, with 50.25% of its shares. The company's investment portfolio
includes a substantial amount of domestic debt, the quality of which has
deteriorated owing to the sovereign downgrade. A further constraint is the
company's largely domestic customer base.
Outlook
The negative outlook on CESCE reflects that on our long-term ratings on Spain
and our view of the potential heightening of country risk for the company if
we were to lower the sovereign rating further.
We could lower the ratings on CESCE if we were to lower the ratings on Spain,
or if there were a significant weakening of CESCE's business or financial risk
profile, caused by a significant decrease in revenues; combined ratios clearly
exceeding 100%; or a substantial reduction in capital below a good level
according to our risk-based capital model. We would likely revise the outlook
on CESCE to stable if the outlook on Spain were revised to stable.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Compania Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)