Overview
-- On Oct. 10, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3'
from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook on Spain remains negative.
-- Our criteria allow a one-notch differential between the ratings on the
core operating entities of Spanish insurance group Grupo Catalana Occidente,
S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO), and the ratings on Spain. This
differential reflects GCO's exposure to higher-rated eurozone sovereigns
through its trade credit insurance business.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term counterparty credit and
insurer financial strength ratings on GCO's core operating entities to 'BBB'
from 'A-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on Spain.
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from
'A-' the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings
on the core operating entities of Spanish insurance group Grupo Catalana
Occidente, S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO). At the same time, we lowered
the short-term ratings on Atradius Credit Insurance N.V. to 'A-3' from 'A-2'.
The outlook on all entities is negative.
GCO's core operating entities are:
-- Spain-based Seguros Catalana Occidente, S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros,
Bilbao Compania Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A., and Compania Espanola
de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion S.A.;
-- Netherlands-based credit insurer Atradius Credit Insurance N.V.;
-- Ireland-based Atradius Reinsurance Ltd.; and
-- U.S.-based Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc.
Rationale
The rating actions on GCO's core operating entities follow our lowering of the
long- and short-term ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on
Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic
And Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal). Under our criteria, our view of country risk generally
constrains our ratings on an insurer. Following the sovereign rating action,
country risk has, in our view, increased.
Our criteria allow a one-notch differential between the ratings on GCO's core
operating entities and the ratings on Spain (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14,
2011.) This differential reflects GCO's exposure to higher-rated eurozone
sovereigns through its trade credit insurance business and its geographic
diversification.
The ratings on GCO's operating entities reflect our view of the group's strong
operating performance, good competitive position, and good capitalization. We
consider these factors to be partly offset by the group's weakening financial
risk profile and exposure to country risk, which we consider to be high. A
further constraint is the inherent volatility of the credit insurance business
and its sensitivity to swings in economic cycles.
We further consider that the downgrade of Spain shows the heightened risk in
GCO's investment portfolio and capitalization, which remain good, albeit
weakened. This weakening is also partly attributable to GCO's recent
acquisition of 49% of the share capital of Spain-based insurer Plus Ultra,
Seguros Generales y Vida, S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros (Plus Ultra, formerly
Seguros Groupama, Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.U.; not rated).
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on Spain. Consequently, a further downgrade
of Spain would result in a downgrade of GCO's rated operating entities.
We could also lower the ratings on GCO's operating entities if:
-- GCO's assets or policyholder liabilities become more concentrated in
Spain, limiting our ability to rate the company above the sovereign, according
to our criteria;
-- The weak economy in Spain or the assimilation of Plus Ultra impairs
GCO's profitability more than we currently anticipate; or
-- GCO's capital adequacy falls to levels that we no longer consider
commensurate with the current rating.
Based on current information, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Atradius Credit Insurance N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-3 A-/Negative/A-2
Financial Strength Rating BBB/Negative/-- A-/Negative/--
Subordinated BB+ BBB
Atradius Reinsurance Ltd.
Seguros Catalana Occidente S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros
Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion S.A.
Bilbao, Compania Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.
Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- A-/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating BBB/Negative/-- A-/Negative/--
Atradius Finance B.V.
Subordinated* BB+ BBB
*Guaranteed by Atradius Credit Insurance N.V. and Atradius N.V.
