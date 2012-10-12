(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Oct. 10, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3'
from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook remains negative.
-- Under our criteria, we generally cap the ratings on domestic insurers
at the level of the sovereign local currency rating.
-- As a result, we are lowering our unsolicited ratings on Spanish direct
insurer Fenix Directo S.A. by one notch to 'BBB-pi' from 'BBBpi'.
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its unsolicited
public information (pi) counterparty credit and insurer financial strength
ratings on Spanish direct insurer Fenix Directo S.A. to 'BBB-pi' from 'BBBpi'.
Rationale
The rating action follows our lowering of the long- and short-term ratings on
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings
Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook
Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our
criteria, our view of country risk generally constrains our ratings on an
insurer (see "Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial
Strength Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003, and "Nonsovereign Ratings That
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14,
2011). Following the sovereign rating action, country risk has, in our view,
increased.
The ratings on Fenix reflect our view of the company's good capitalization and
good financial flexibility, as part of the Allianz group (core operating
entities rated AA/Negative/A-1+). We consider these factors to be partly
offset by the company's challenges as a direct insurer in the very competitive
Spanish motor market, relatively low earnings, weakening financial risk
profile, and exposure to country risk, which we consider to be high.
We further consider that the downgrade of Spain shows the heightened risk in
Fenix's investment portfolio and capitalization. The company's investment
portfolio includes a large amount of domestic debt and bank deposits, the
quality of which has deteriorated to only a good level. A further constraint
is the company's purely domestic customer base because it underwrites nearly
all of its business in Spain's motor market.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Fenix Directo S.A. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-pi/--/-- BBBpi/--/--
Financial Strength Rating BBB-pi/--/-- BBBpi/--/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)