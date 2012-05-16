(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its recovery rating on Redmond, Wash.-based Univar Inc.'s term loan B to '4' from '3', indicating our lower expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating remains unchanged. Univar amended the term loan to add an incremental $750 million.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to Univar's $750 million senior notes due 2019 with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of a negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Univar reflect its high leverage and very aggressive financial policies, but also our expectation that favorable business conditions and operating trends over the next couple of years will continue to support adequate cash flow generation, "strong" liquidity, and a modestly improving financial profile. We characterize Univar's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

Our forecast includes our expectation that operating trends will remain favorable over the next year, primarily due to increased volumes from acquisitions--mostly related to Univar's December 2010 acquisition of Basic Chemical Solutions (BCS)--ongoing operating efficiencies, and synergies from those acquisitions. Ongoing cost-reduction initiatives and increased demand for chemical distribution services, which we expect over the next several years, should also contribute to improved credit metrics. Our forecasts do not incorporate further dividend distributions or large debt-funded acquisitions that could significantly increase total leverage and weaken the financial profile.

Although this refinancing will increase debt, we believe Univar can reduce leverage through cash flow generation and operational improvements. Pro forma for the refinancing, we expect total debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to weaken to about 6.3x and 8.4% from about 5.5x and 9.7%. However, based on our view of Univar's business prospects, we expect FFO to total debt to improve to about 9% in 2012, with the full-year benefit of recent acquisitions, and to approach 11% in 2013.

Univar's highly leveraged capital structure and very aggressive financial policies more than offset its satisfactory business profile, which is characterized by its position as a leading distributor of specialty and commodity chemicals across broadly diversified end markets, ranging from cyclical segments (such as paints and coatings) to stable end markets (like pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care). Univar benefits from a diversified customer base of approximately 115,000, with no single customer representing more than 4% of net sales in 2011, and good geographic diversity; it generates approximately 43% of sales outside the U.S. In addition, the company's long-standing supplier relationships and an extensive distribution infrastructure provide a competitive advantage.

We expect profitability to gradually improve over the next few years due to increased volumes from the BCS acquisition and subsequent smaller acquisitions and favorable industry trends. However, volumes and profitability could be soft during cyclical downturns in key end markets and during periods of slow economic growth. We expect ongoing cost-reduction efforts, productivity improvements, and smarter pricing initiatives to bolster operating results so that EBITDA margins remain at about 7% in 2012. We believe Univar could improve its margins by 25 to 50 basis points in the next few years by improving product mix through small bolt-on acquisitions and various margin-improvement efforts.

The satisfactory business risk profile also reflects our expectation for favorable long-term trends for large diversified chemical distributors. We expect increasing global demand for chemical products and an increase in outsourcing trends to support Univar's long-term growth prospects. We also believe this industry is consolidating, so further acquisitions are likely. Currently, smaller distributors make up approximately 52% of the North American distribution market and 74% of the European distribution market. We factor into our ratings the potential that Univar will seek additional growth and more-extensive product lines through modest acquisitions, although we don't expect this to stretch the financial profile significantly beyond current levels.

Liquidity

Univar's liquidity is strong, with cash sources more than covering its cash needs over the next two years. The company has considerable availability under its $1.1 billion asset-based revolving (ABL) credit facility maturing in 2015. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect free cash flow to be positive in the next few years, supported by modest capital expenditures of about $80 million to $120 million annually and modest working capital uses. We expect working capital requirements to be lower in the next few years, largely because of limited increases in raw material prices and moderate growth in volumes from ongoing acquisitions.

The ABL facility requires maintenance of a springing fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.0x if availability falls below 12.5% of the borrowing base. Based on our scenario forecasts, we don't expect availability to fall below this level in the next few quarters. Debt maturities are manageable, with no significant maturities until 2015 when the ABL facility is due. Pension and environmental obligations also appear to be manageable.

Relevant aspects of our liquidity assessment include:

-- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.5x or more.

-- Net sources would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA.

-- Debt maturities are benign, with the earliest meaningful maturity in 2015.

-- The company would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks, based on available liquidity.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Univar, to be published following this release, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for steady operating results and our belief that relatively favorable business conditions will allow Univar to maintain a financial profile consistent with the ratings. We expect operating results will be supported by increasing volumes--mostly through acquisitions--and stable margins, supported by various cost-reduction efforts and synergies related to its acquisitions. The stable outlook also reflects our view that moderate cash flow generation should continue to support capital expenditures, small bolt-on acquisitions, and gradual debt reduction.

We could raise the ratings modestly if FFO to total debt exceeds 12% and total debt to EBITDA decreases below 5x on a sustained basis. However, Univar's very aggressive financial policies, including the potential to increase debt to fund larger acquisitions or further distributions to shareholders, limit the potential for an upgrade over the near term. We could lower the ratings if liquidity declines significantly or if free cash flow generation is lower than we project because of unexpected business challenges.

We could also lower the rating if EBITDA margins weaken by 125 basis points or more or if volumes decline 15% or more from current expectations. At that point, we expect the company's credit metrics would weaken, including leverage deteriorating to 7x or more and FFO to total debt decreasing to the low- to mid-single-digit percentage area. We could also lower the ratings if unexpected cash outlays or aggressive financial policy decisions reduce the company's liquidity or stretch its financial profile.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised

To From

Univar Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--

Senior Secured B+ B+

Recovery Rating 4 3

New Rating

Univar Inc.

Senior Unsecured US$750 mil sr unsecd nts due 2019

B-

Recovery Rating