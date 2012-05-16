May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' rating to Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s $4 billion senior unsecured term loan due Dec. 2, 2017. The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default. Standard & Poor's lowered the ratings on Chesapeake on April 26, 2012, and again on May 15, 2012. The downgrades reflected a confluence of factors, including turmoil over revelations about its CEO's personal financial transactions and increased funding risks stemming from weak internal cash generation and very heavy capital expenditures. Our corporate credit rating on Chesapeake is 'BB-' and the rating outlook is negative. Chesapeake recently announced that it had entered into a $4.0 billion unsecured term loan facility, maturing in 2017, with proceeds to be used to repay borrowings under the company's existing corporate revolving credit facility. Borrowings may be repaid at any time this year without penalty, and Chesapeake has stated it intends to do so, out of asset sale proceeds. Although this transaction enhances Chesapeake's near-term financial flexibility, it is costly for Chesapeake: the newly-issued debt carries an initial variable annual interest rate through Dec. 31, 2012, of LIBOR plus 7.0%, which is currently 8.5%, given the 1.5% LIBOR floor in the loan agreement. Subject to certain limitations, the interest rate would step up to a fixed rate of 11.5% if the loan is not repaid by May 11, 2013. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. Rating Lowered To 'BB-' From 'BB' On Heightened Funding And Liquidity Risks, May 15, 2012 -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. Ratings Lowered To 'BB' From 'BB+' Over Governing Practices, And Placed On Watch Negative, April 26, 2012 -- Chesapeake Energy Corp., April 20, 2012 -- Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s Recovery Rating Profile, Feb. 15, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Volumetric Production Payments (VPPs) For U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Jan. 30, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Chesapeake Energy Corp. Corporate credit rating BB-/Negative/-- New Rating $4 billion senior unsecured term loan BB- Recovery rating 3