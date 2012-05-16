(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings of the Province of
Saskatchewan, Canada (the province):
--Long-term obligations at 'AA';
--Long-term local currency obligations at 'AA';
--Senior unsecured obligations at 'AA';
--Short-term obligations at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable.
SECURITY
Senior, unsecured obligations of the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The rating is based on the province's progress in recent years in reducing
outstanding obligations and building balances. The province has demonstrated a
commitment to maintaining fiscal balance despite exposure to cyclical economic
and revenue trends.
--Provincial revenues are very diverse, although the sizable natural
resource-related component is cyclical. Windfalls in recent years were applied
to accelerate debt reduction while simultaneously addressing higher spending
needs for the province's growing economy and an enlarged funding commitment to
education.
--Fiscal management is prudent, with conservative economic projections and
balanced operations through the forecast period and continued deposits to the
growth and financial security fund (GFSF). Managing spending growth remains a
challenge.
--Economic growth has bounced back since the downturn, both in the key resource
extraction sectors and in the broader economy. Risks include global resource
volatility and the province's dependence on export markets.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Success at managing economic and revenue cyclicality;
--Commitment to structural balance and controlling the burden of debt.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AA' long-term rating on the Province of Saskatchewan is based on its
commitment to fiscal balance and reducing its outstanding obligations and
increasing balances. The province has demonstrated a consistently disciplined
approach to financial management, with annual balanced operations and
resource-related revenue surpluses set aside to cushion volatility, for capital
needs, or to reduce debt. This has enabled it to lower debt ratios rapidly in
recent years and virtually eliminate the accumulated deficit of the general
revenue fund (GRF). Although its resource-based economy leaves it perennially
exposed to cyclicality, in Fitch's view the province is better positioned to
absorb future negative shocks, even as its economy grows and diversifies. The
province forecasts continued economic expansion and balanced operations through
the plan period.
The debt obligations of the province have declined over time. Public debt of the
GRF, including general government, crown corporations and guaranteed debt, minus
sinking fund equity, was C$8.1 billion in fiscal 2010-11 (12.7% of gross
domestic product ), down from C$10.2 billion recorded in 2007-08 (20% of
GDP). Over the same time frame, the accumulated deficit of the GRF fell to C$499
million, from C$3.4 billion.
The government's budget for the 2012-13 fiscal year, which began April 1, 2012,
maintains its commitment to conservative fiscal management. Given forecast
balance in the GRF, debt requirements of C$1.3 billion in fiscal 2012-13 are
expected to consist largely of borrowing for crown corporations. The plan
forecasts GRF public debt of C$9.3 billion at fiscal year end, increasing due to
the aforementioned crown corporation borrowing. Debt service for government and
crown corporation debt totals a manageable 3.6% of GRF revenues. Net liabilities
to retirees for several closed defined benefit plans are substantial, at C$6
billion in fiscal 2010-11, but actuarial assumptions are conservative and
employer expenses are manageable.
Fiscal momentum from resource revenues enabled the province to weather the
recession while continuing to achieve the goals set by the Growth and Financial
Security Act (GFSA) of 2008. GRF total revenues rose 7.7% in fiscal 2010-11, to
nearly C$11.1 billion, after dropping 16.7% the previous year. Despite these
trends, the GFSF, a reserve fund established pursuant to the GFSA, ended fiscal
2010-11 with a balance of over C$1 billion, equal to 10.6% of own-source GRF
revenue. Fiscal 2011-12, as estimated with the fiscal 2012-13 budget, is
forecast to end with a small surplus of C$56 million, below the C$115 million
surplus forecast a year earlier. Both revenues and expenses were higher than
budgeted as the government directed special dividend payments to flood relief. A
planned C$325 million draw was made from the GFSF for debt reduction.
The government's budget for fiscal 2012-13 and financial plan through fiscal
2015-16, tabled in March, continue the province's recent course of balanced
operations. The plan anticipates modest gains in fiscal 2012-13 revenues and
spending compared to the updated fiscal 2011-12 forecast, up 1.9% and 1.6%,
respectively, with a small pre-transfer surplus of C$95 million at fiscal
year-end. Revenues rise to C$11.3 billion. The revenue forecast assumes solid
tax and natural resource revenue gains, partly offset by declines from crown
entities and federal transfers. Spending initiatives in the plan include higher
growth for healthcare for a variety of service improvements and additional
education spending, and expanded funding for the province's growing housing
needs. The financial plan is balanced through the fiscal 2015-16 period, with
small transfers each year to the GFSF.
Economic performance over the last decade has benefited from strong, though
cyclical, global demand for the province's natural resources, including oil,
potash and wheat. Economic growth returned rapidly following the downturn, with
GDP rising 4% in 2010 and an estimated 3.6% in 2011. The province's outlook
appears reasonable, with GDP growth moderating to 2.8% in 2012 and 2.6% in 2013,
slipping to 2.3% by 2016, the end of the forecast period. The forecast assumes
flat oil prices and slowly but steadily rising potash prices.
The province has been a jobs magnet in recent years, with no annual declines
recorded during the downturn, although gains since then have been moderate.
Employment in 2011 rose 0.3% compared to 1.6% for Canada overall. April 2012
employment is up 2.3% year-over-year, compared to overall Canadian growth of
1.2%. The province's unemployment rate, at 4.9% in April 2012, is well under the
7.3% rate for Canada as a whole. Population growth resumed in 2007 after more
than two decades of declines, and population currently stands at more than 1
million.
