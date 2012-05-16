(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 16 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings of the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada (the province): --Long-term obligations at 'AA'; --Long-term local currency obligations at 'AA'; --Senior unsecured obligations at 'AA'; --Short-term obligations at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable. SECURITY Senior, unsecured obligations of the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada. KEY RATING DRIVERS --The rating is based on the province's progress in recent years in reducing outstanding obligations and building balances. The province has demonstrated a commitment to maintaining fiscal balance despite exposure to cyclical economic and revenue trends. --Provincial revenues are very diverse, although the sizable natural resource-related component is cyclical. Windfalls in recent years were applied to accelerate debt reduction while simultaneously addressing higher spending needs for the province's growing economy and an enlarged funding commitment to education. --Fiscal management is prudent, with conservative economic projections and balanced operations through the forecast period and continued deposits to the growth and financial security fund (GFSF). Managing spending growth remains a challenge. --Economic growth has bounced back since the downturn, both in the key resource extraction sectors and in the broader economy. Risks include global resource volatility and the province's dependence on export markets. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Success at managing economic and revenue cyclicality; --Commitment to structural balance and controlling the burden of debt. CREDIT PROFILE The 'AA' long-term rating on the Province of Saskatchewan is based on its commitment to fiscal balance and reducing its outstanding obligations and increasing balances. The province has demonstrated a consistently disciplined approach to financial management, with annual balanced operations and resource-related revenue surpluses set aside to cushion volatility, for capital needs, or to reduce debt. This has enabled it to lower debt ratios rapidly in recent years and virtually eliminate the accumulated deficit of the general revenue fund (GRF). Although its resource-based economy leaves it perennially exposed to cyclicality, in Fitch's view the province is better positioned to absorb future negative shocks, even as its economy grows and diversifies. The province forecasts continued economic expansion and balanced operations through the plan period. The debt obligations of the province have declined over time. Public debt of the GRF, including general government, crown corporations and guaranteed debt, minus sinking fund equity, was C$8.1 billion in fiscal 2010-11 (12.7% of gross domestic product ), down from C$10.2 billion recorded in 2007-08 (20% of GDP). Over the same time frame, the accumulated deficit of the GRF fell to C$499 million, from C$3.4 billion. The government's budget for the 2012-13 fiscal year, which began April 1, 2012, maintains its commitment to conservative fiscal management. Given forecast balance in the GRF, debt requirements of C$1.3 billion in fiscal 2012-13 are expected to consist largely of borrowing for crown corporations. The plan forecasts GRF public debt of C$9.3 billion at fiscal year end, increasing due to the aforementioned crown corporation borrowing. Debt service for government and crown corporation debt totals a manageable 3.6% of GRF revenues. Net liabilities to retirees for several closed defined benefit plans are substantial, at C$6 billion in fiscal 2010-11, but actuarial assumptions are conservative and employer expenses are manageable. Fiscal momentum from resource revenues enabled the province to weather the recession while continuing to achieve the goals set by the Growth and Financial Security Act (GFSA) of 2008. GRF total revenues rose 7.7% in fiscal 2010-11, to nearly C$11.1 billion, after dropping 16.7% the previous year. Despite these trends, the GFSF, a reserve fund established pursuant to the GFSA, ended fiscal 2010-11 with a balance of over C$1 billion, equal to 10.6% of own-source GRF revenue. Fiscal 2011-12, as estimated with the fiscal 2012-13 budget, is forecast to end with a small surplus of C$56 million, below the C$115 million surplus forecast a year earlier. Both revenues and expenses were higher than budgeted as the government directed special dividend payments to flood relief. A planned C$325 million draw was made from the GFSF for debt reduction. The government's budget for fiscal 2012-13 and financial plan through fiscal 2015-16, tabled in March, continue the province's recent course of balanced operations. The plan anticipates modest gains in fiscal 2012-13 revenues and spending compared to the updated fiscal 2011-12 forecast, up 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively, with a small pre-transfer surplus of C$95 million at fiscal year-end. Revenues rise to C$11.3 billion. The revenue forecast assumes solid tax and natural resource revenue gains, partly offset by declines from crown entities and federal transfers. Spending initiatives in the plan include higher growth for healthcare for a variety of service improvements and additional education spending, and expanded funding for the province's growing housing needs. The financial plan is balanced through the fiscal 2015-16 period, with small transfers each year to the GFSF. Economic performance over the last decade has benefited from strong, though cyclical, global demand for the province's natural resources, including oil, potash and wheat. Economic growth returned rapidly following the downturn, with GDP rising 4% in 2010 and an estimated 3.6% in 2011. The province's outlook appears reasonable, with GDP growth moderating to 2.8% in 2012 and 2.6% in 2013, slipping to 2.3% by 2016, the end of the forecast period. The forecast assumes flat oil prices and slowly but steadily rising potash prices. The province has been a jobs magnet in recent years, with no annual declines recorded during the downturn, although gains since then have been moderate. Employment in 2011 rose 0.3% compared to 1.6% for Canada overall. April 2012 employment is up 2.3% year-over-year, compared to overall Canadian growth of 1.2%. The province's unemployment rate, at 4.9% in April 2012, is well under the 7.3% rate for Canada as a whole. Population growth resumed in 2007 after more than two decades of declines, and population currently stands at more than 1 million. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)