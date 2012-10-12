BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Shelter Life Insurance Co. (SLIC). Rationale The ratings on SLIC are based on the company's very strong capital adequacy as measured by our model, and strong operating performance based on its pretax return on assets. The company's geographic concentration somewhat offsets these positive factors. SLIC mainly writes individual life insurance and annuities and group accident and health insurance. The company, which was incorporated in 1958, is based in Columbia, Missouri and licensed in 14 states. SLIC is a member of Shelter Insurance Group. We rate the company on a stand-alone basis. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Shelter Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Financial Strength Rating Api (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)