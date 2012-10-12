Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating of
UGI Utilities, Inc. (UGIU) at 'A-' and senior unsecured debt at 'A'. The Rating
Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. The rating action affects
approximately $600 million of long-term debt.
Key Rating Drivers
--Earnings and cash flow impact from proposed settlement of the Allentown gas
explosion;
--Standalone credit profile;
--Historically strong earnings and cash flow generation;
--Elevated capital spending program;
--Limited commodity exposure.
Outlook Revised to Negative: The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concerns
related to the ability of UGIU to return cash flow and profitability levels to
fiscal 2011 levels following the unusually mild weather in fiscal 2012. Incurred
expenses and accelerated capital investment associated with replacement of aging
cast iron pipe and a protracted recovery period for such items as stipulated in
the proposed settlement with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission may
pressure earnings and cash flows over the next two years.
UGIU's UGI Gas division will not benefit from Pennsylvania's recently enacted HB
1294 which establishes a Distribution System Investment Charge (DSIC) that
permits timely recovery of infrastructure investments. The DSIC is eligible to
utilities who have filed a base rate case within the last five years. UGI Gas
operates under a tariff that dates back to 1995. Should UGI Gas file a new
General Rate Case, earnings and cash flows will likely vary from current and
historical performance.
Standalone Credit Profile: UGIU's credit profile is strong and exhibits modest
leverage and historically strong earnings and cash flows. Credit concerns are
centered on timely recovery of the elevated capex spending over the next few
years. Fitch rates UGIU independently of UGI Corporation's (not rated) other
businesses including AmeriGas (rated 'BB', with a Negative Outlook by Fitch).
Strong Credit Profile: The mild 2011/2012 winter heating season depressed sales
and earnings at UGIU in the absence of weather normalization or decoupling
tariff mechanism. Still, for the LTM period ended June 30, 2012, key earnings
coverage measures, including EBITDA-to-interest and fund from operations
(FFO)-to-interest, at 5.4% and 4.9%, respectively, remain well within rating
category peers and Fitch's utility rating guideline ratios.
Normal Weather Would Bolster Fiscal 2013: Fitch expects EBITDA/interest and
FFO/interest for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2013 could grow to 6.1% and
5.1%, respectively, based on a normal winter heating season. Less visibility is
afforded in outer years as higher capex and operating expenses may pressure
earnings and cash flows. Leverage is modest and debt-to-EBITDA is expected to
range between 2.6x and 2.7x through 2014 despite an elevated capital spending
program.
UGIU has flexibility in financing the higher capital investments. UGIU has
historically generated strong cash flows and the higher capex spending could be
financed through internal cash flows and a more modest upstream dividend which
has approximated 100% of net earnings recently.
Elevated Capital Spending Program: Capital expenditures, which averaged
approximately $80 million in 2009 and 2010, climbed to $99 million in 2011 and
reached $119 million for the LTM period ended June 30, 2012. A preliminary
settlement with the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission (PUC) regarding the
Allentown explosion in 2011 will require an $18 million acceleration of aging
gas main replacement. Fitch expects capex to remain elevated at approximately
$120 million over the next few years.
Limited Commodity Exposure: UGIU's exposure to commodity price fluctuations is
limited by the ability of the utility to pass along such costs to its customer.
The gas utility has a Purchased Gas Cost (PGC) mechanism that allow for periodic
modification of rates to reflect current natural gas costs. On the generation
side, generation and congestion costs are similarly passed through to customers
and balanced annually.
What Could Lead to a Negative Rating Action:
--Inability to recover an adequate and timely return on planned higher capital
investment;
--Increased utility leverage by financing higher capex spending with debt;
--Issuance of debt at the parent level.
What Could Lead to a Positive Rating Action:
--Fitch would consider revising the Outlook to Stable if debt-to-EBITDA leverage
is maintained at 2.8x to 3.0x or below.