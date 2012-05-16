May 16 - Atlanta-based Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) is deploying
a restructuring program, "Project Renewal," intended to simplify the
organizational structure and increase investment in brand-building and product
innovation efforts, especially in emerging markets. The consumer and commercial
products manufacturer faces a retailer base with growing bargaining power, weak
consumer spending, and rising raw material costs, among other challenges.
Since Project Renewal's announcement in late 2011, investors have asked
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services about our expectations for Newell Rubbermaid.
We answered some of the most frequently asked questions in a report published
today, titled "What's Behind Our Ratings On Newell Rubbermaid?"