May 16 - Countries worldwide have been adopting policies to aid investment in renewable-energy technologies despite strong opposition in many to the high cost of such programs. European policies have been supportive for years, but the U.S. has only recently added stimulus spending to support it, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Renewable Energy Requires Renewable--And Plentiful--Funding To Meet Global Policy Goals," says that budget constraints and financial crises globally have introduced an element of uncertainty into the future of renewable energy, especially in Europe and the U.S. Support schemes take various forms, such as subsidies, usage requirements, and carbon taxes.

Many U.S. states, especially California, attract investment through Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS), which require a certain share of renewable electricity in the total supply. Fixed-payment systems, such as the feed-in tariff (FIT), open the door to a wide investor pool because of the limited contractual nature of the system and good predictability of cash flow streams. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services thinks strong growth in renewable energy will require new investment sources such as pension funds and capital markets, but these investors have yet to jump into the pool in a big way. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)