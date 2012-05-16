(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil-based electricity supplier Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A. enjoys adequate credit metrics and gradually improving operations, in line with our expectations. -- We expect Ampla to continue to face a sizable level of short-term debt maturities in spite of the important refinancing resulting from the upcoming Brazilian Real (R$) 400 million debentures issue. -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'BB' global scale and 'brAA-' national scale corporate credit ratings, on Ampla. We are assigning a 'brAA-' national scale rating to the R$400 million debentures. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ampla will continue reporting adequate financial metrics in 2012 and 2013, based on good operating cash flow generation and stable debt levels. Rating Action On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' global scale and 'brAA-' national scale corporate credit ratings on Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A. (AMPLA) and assigned a 'brAA-' national scale rating to the upcoming senior unsecured debentures, which will total up to R$400 million and will be issued by Ampla in two series (five- and seven-year tenor). The outlook remains stable. The rating on the debentures reflects its pari passu ranking to the company's other senior unsecured debt obligations. Rationale The corporate credit rating reflects Ampla's somewhat weak operations, high level of electricity losses and past-due receivables, "less than adequate" liquidity and the large capital expenditures, which pressure the company's free cash flow generation. Partly offsetting these risks are Ampla's adequate credit metrics resulting from rising consumption in its concession area and stable debt levels. We assess Ampla's business risk profile as "fair" under our criteria. The company has the exclusive right to distribute electricity in part of the state of Rio de Janeiro and holds steady and sizable residential and commercial customer bases. Nevertheless, Ampla's concession area is challenging and requires a significant amount of investment to improve operations. Although electricity losses are gradually improving, the company still registers a high level of these--at 19.4% in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012--and of past-due receivables. Ampla's next tariff review process will take place only in 2014, when we project slight declines in cash generation and margins. We favorably view the overall predictability and stability of the regulatory framework that governs the Brazilian electricity sector. We view Ampla's financial risk profile as "significant." The company enjoys adequate credit metrics, reflecting good operating cash flow generation and stable debt levels. Ampla reported total debt to EBITDA of 2.2x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at 33.7% for the 12 months ended March 31 2012, and we expect these metrics to remain fairly stable in 2012 and 2013 and to decrease to levels of about 30% in 2014 as a result of the tariff review. The company's large capital expenditure plan plus its dividend distributions partly offset these strengths. In addition, we expect liquidity to improve with the upcoming R$400 million debentures that we expect the company will fully use to refinance short-term financial debt. Liquidity We continue to assess Ampla's liquidity position as less than adequate because we foresee higher cash uses than sources in 2012 and 2013. Liquidity sources include our expectation of more than R$600 million in FFO, the upcoming R$400 million debentures, and nominal cash balances of at least R$50 million in 2012. The debentures have a firm underwriting commitment from Banco Bradesco BBI S.A and HSBC Corretora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios S.A., which are 100% subsidiaries of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-3) and HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-3), respectively. Uses of liquidity include short-term debt maturities of R$567 million as of March 31, 2012, capital expenditures of about R$400 million, and dividend distributions. Nevertheless, we believe AMPLA will continue enjoying adequate access to bank and debt capital markets to refinance debt. In our view, the company has adequate cushion under its financial covenants to survive a significant drop in EBITDA. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ampla will continue reporting adequate financial metrics in 2012 and 2013, based on good operating cash flow generation and stable debt levels. We expect the company to post total debt to EBITDA of about 2x and FFO to total debt of about 30% to 35% in 2012 and 2013. In addition, we expect Ampla to continue facing a sizable level of short-term debt maturities in spite of the important refinancing resulting from the upcoming B$400 million debentures issue. We see some upward rating potential if Ampla continues reducing its still-high energy losses and past-due receivables and strengthens its liquidity to "adequate" levels. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if the company's operations deteriorate, reducing its operating cash flow generation, or if it makes aggressive dividend distributions, even amid significant capital expenditures, pressuring its liquidity even more. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A Corporate Credit Rating Foreign Currency BB/Stable/-- Local Currency brAA-/Stable/-- Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A Senior Unsecured brAA- New Rating Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A Senior Unsecured R$400 million debentures brAA- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)