UPDATE 1-Warning of U.S. desertion, EU chief calls for European defence
* Says EU has 178 weapons systems, vs just 30 in U.S. (Recasts, updates with quotes)
May 16 Moody's rates Legg Mason $650 million senior unsecured notes Baa1
* Says EU has 178 weapons systems, vs just 30 in U.S. (Recasts, updates with quotes)
SHANGHAI, June 9 Hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd is looking to expand its operations in China and is open to potential deals to help it grow its presence in the market, its chief executive said on Friday.